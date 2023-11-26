What’s Coming to Prime Video in December 2023
Prime Video and Freevee are gearing up for a festive December with holiday titles and returning favorites sure to excite subscribers.
Whether you’re looking forward to Reacher Season 2 or Eddie Murphy‘s Candy Cane Lane, there’s a title for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up everything that’s coming to Prime Video and Freevee in December, so scroll down for a delightful lineup of films, television, and more.
Available for Streaming on Prime Video:
December 1
7th Heaven S1-S11
My Three Sons S1-S12
50 First Dates
Baywatch
*Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video Original)
Click
Cry Macho
Death Rides a Horse
Death Warrant
Forces of Nature
Hot Tub Time Machine
I Wish
In the Heat of the Night
Kiss the Girls
Little Man Tate
Made of Honor
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Murphy’s Law
Picture This
Stardust
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country
Star Trek: Inserrection
Star Trek: Nemesis
Support the Girls
Tales From the Darkside: The Movie
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It
The Dead Zone
The Dirty Dozen
The Machinist
The Magnificent Seven
The Proposal
The Ring
The Turkey Bowl
The Wonderful Country
December 3
*Coach Prime S2 (Prime Video Original)
*Thursday Night Football (Prime Video Original)
December 5
Barbershop: The Next Cut
*The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (Prime Video Original)
December 8
*Dating Santa (Prime Video Original)
*Dealing with Christmas (Prime Video Original)
*Merry Little Batman (Prime Video Original)
*World’s First Christmas (Prime Video Original)
*Your Christmas or Mine 2 (Prime Video Original)
December 12
Asteroid City
December 15
*Reacher S2 (Prime Video Original)
December 21
*Gigolo per caso (Prime Video Original)
December 19
Every Body
December 25
The Flash
December 26
Sound of Freedom
December 27
Terminator: Genisys
December 30
Baby Shark’s Big Show S1
Blue’s Clues S1
Blue’s Clues & You S1
Hit the Floor S1-S4
Moesha S1-S6
Sister Sister S1-S6
Team Umizoomi S1
The Affair S1-S5
Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2
Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):
December 1
FBI True
The Middle S1-S9
Earth to Echo
Everybody’s Fine
Gods of Egypt
Happy Christmas
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Hotel Transylvania
Jason’s Lyric
Joey
Kick-Ass
Masquerade
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Nicholas Nickleby
Peter Pan
Repo Men
Sahara
Still of the Night
Tank Girl
Ted
The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension
The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert
The American
The Emoji Movie
The Gift
The Hitman’s Bodyguard
The Night of the Hunter
The Purge
The Secret Life of Pets 2
The White Buffalo
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
December 3
Mistletoe Mixup
December 4
The Star
December 6
*Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis S2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
December 7
A Lot Like Christmas
December 8
The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn
December 10
Copshop
December 11
Spy Cat
December 14
A Christmas Star
December 15
Night Court S1-S9
December 20
When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present
December 21
Christmas Giveaway
December 22
Sing 2
December 31
Fringe S1-S5
The Waltons S1-S9
Stillwater