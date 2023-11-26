What’s Coming to Prime Video in December 2023

Prime Video and Freevee are gearing up for a festive December with holiday titles and returning favorites sure to excite subscribers.

Whether you’re looking forward to Reacher Season 2 or Eddie Murphy‘s Candy Cane Lane, there’s a title for everyone. Below, we’re rounding up everything that’s coming to Prime Video and Freevee in December, so scroll down for a delightful lineup of films, television, and more.

Available for Streaming on Prime Video:

December 1

7th Heaven S1-S11

My Three Sons S1-S12

50 First Dates

Baywatch

*Candy Cane Lane (Prime Video Original)

Click

Cry Macho

Death Rides a Horse

Death Warrant

Forces of Nature

Hot Tub Time Machine

I Wish

In the Heat of the Night

Kiss the Girls

Little Man Tate

Made of Honor

Mr. & Mrs. Smith

Murphy’s Law

Picture This

Stardust

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek: Inserrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Support the Girls

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

The Dead Zone

The Dirty Dozen

The Machinist

The Magnificent Seven

The Proposal

The Ring

The Turkey Bowl

The Wonderful Country

December 3

*Coach Prime S2 (Prime Video Original)

*Thursday Night Football (Prime Video Original)

December 5

Barbershop: The Next Cut

*The Melodic Blue: Baby Keem (Prime Video Original)

December 8

*Dating Santa (Prime Video Original)

*Dealing with Christmas (Prime Video Original)

*Merry Little Batman (Prime Video Original)

*World’s First Christmas (Prime Video Original)

*Your Christmas or Mine 2 (Prime Video Original)

December 12

Asteroid City

December 15

*Reacher S2 (Prime Video Original)

December 21

*Gigolo per caso (Prime Video Original)

December 19

Every Body

December 25

The Flash

December 26

Sound of Freedom

December 27

Terminator: Genisys

December 30

Baby Shark’s Big Show S1

Blue’s Clues S1

Blue’s Clues & You S1

Hit the Floor S1-S4

Moesha S1-S6

Sister Sister S1-S6

Team Umizoomi S1

The Affair S1-S5

Tyler Perry’s Ruthless S1-S2

Available for Streaming on Amazon Freevee (Available for free, no Prime membership required):

December 1

FBI True

The Middle S1-S9

Earth to Echo

Everybody’s Fine

Gods of Egypt

Happy Christmas

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Hotel Transylvania

Jason’s Lyric

Joey

Kick-Ass

Masquerade

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Nicholas Nickleby

Peter Pan

Repo Men

Sahara

Still of the Night

Tank Girl

Ted

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension

The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert

The American

The Emoji Movie

The Gift

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

The Night of the Hunter

The Purge

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The White Buffalo

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

December 3

Mistletoe Mixup

December 4

The Star

December 6

*Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis S2 (Amazon Freevee Original)

December 7

A Lot Like Christmas

December 8

The Fairy Princess & the Unicorn

December 10

Copshop

December 11

Spy Cat

December 14

A Christmas Star

December 15

Night Court S1-S9

December 20

When Hope Calls: Hearties Christmas Present

December 21

Christmas Giveaway

December 22

Sing 2

December 31

Fringe S1-S5

The Waltons S1-S9

Stillwater