IMDb TV Announces Rebrand to Amazon Freevee, Adding New Originals

Amazon has announced a shake-up for its free streaming service, IMDb TV, which will be rebranded to Amazon Freevee, beginning April 27, with new originals to be added to its growing content slate.

According to Amazon, the ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) service has grown rapidly over the last two years, tripling its monthly active users and increasing its output of originals. It also boasts a constantly updating library of popular movies and TV shows and over 60 FAST channels.

Freevee is expected to expand its originals slate by 70 percent in 2022, which includes the series Bosch: Legacy, a spinoff of Prime Video’s longest-running original series Bosch. The new slate also includes a new home-design series, Hollywood Houselife with Jeff Lewis, the Greg Garcia comedy series Sprung, the Australian crime drama Troppo, and High School, based on the New York Times best-selling memoir by Grammy-nominated artists Tegan and Sara.

“Over the past two years, we have seen tremendous growth for our AVOD service and are committed to bringing our audiences premium, free-to-consumer content,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “We’re looking forward to building on this momentum with an increasing slate of inventive and broadly appealing Originals and are excited to establish Freevee as the premier AVOD service with content audiences crave.”

In addition to the new TV series, the service will also add exclusive original movies, starting with workplace rom-com Love Accidentally, starring Brenda Song and Aaron O’Connell. The film follows Alexa (Song) and Jason (O’Connell), two competing advertising execs who find themselves in an anonymous relationship via a missent text. Denise Richards and Maxwell Caulfield also star.

These new originals will join a line-up that already includes buddy-cop drama Pretty Hard Cases, heist drama Leverage: Redemption, sports docuseries UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers, the spy thriller Alex Rider, music docuseries Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary, and the zany true-crime docuseries Bug Out.