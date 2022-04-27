‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’: Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller & Jason Ralph Returning for Final Season

If you’re not ready to say goodbye to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel just yet, maybe knowing who’s going to be back for its final season will make it a little easier.

Kelly Bishop, Alfie Fuller, and Jason Ralph are returning and seven new cast members are joining in recurring roles for the fifth and final season of the Prime Video series. Production is currently underway in New York.

Bishop will once again guest star as Benedetta, and she’s just one of several Gilmore Girls stars who have appeared on creator Amy Sherman-Palladino’s latest series. (Others include Liza Weil, Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Eigeman, Scott Cohen, Emily Bergl, and Brian Tarantina.) Meanwhile Fuller, who plays Dinah Rutledge, has been upped to series regular. Ralph also returns as Mike Carr as a series regular. Peter Friedman, Chloë Kerwin, Austin Basis, Josh Grisetti, Michael Cyril Creighton, Eddie Kaye Thomas, and Lucas Kavner will all recur as new characters.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is the winner of 20 Emmy awards, including Outstanding Comedy series, two PGA Awards, a WGA Award, and a Peabody Award. It comes from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino, is written and directed by Sherman-Palladino and Palladino, and stars Rachel Brosnahan, Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was renewed for its fifth and final season just before its Season 4 premiere. “Amy, Dan, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel have blazed an unparalleled path, elevating the stories we tell about women, challenging the norms in our industry, and forever altering the entertainment landscape with their one-of-a-kind storytelling,” Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement at the time. “The dozens of awards cement Maisel‘s legacy in many ways, but what’s even more enduring and poignant are the characters Amy created and the joyous, brilliant, singular world she and Dan brought to life.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 5 Premiere, TBA, Prime Video (Seasons 1-4, Streaming Now)