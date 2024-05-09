Sean Viator, ‘American Idol’ & ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Dancer Dies at 31

Sean Viator, a dancer and choreographer known for his work on shows such as American Idol and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, has died. He was 31.

According to his obituary on RestHavenBatonrouge.com, Viator passed away on Friday, May 3. A cause of death was not provided.

His family described his “genuineness, kindness, and sense of humor,” and noted how his “genuine love, creative nature, and resilient spirit excelled him to great heights in his career, where he formed many strong bonds and lifelong friendships.”

Born on Sunday, July 12, 1992, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Viator graduated from St. Michael the Archangel High School before going on to earn a Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Arizona. From there, he began his pursuit of a career in dance and choreography.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Viator (@seanviator)

Throughout his career, Viator performed with the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Sam Smith, and Demi Lovato. He also danced on numerous awards and TV shows, like American Idol, the Billboard Music Awards, the Eurovision Song Contest, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Physical, Interior Chinatown, and the Latin Grammys.

He also performed in the Radio City Christmas Spectacular for the past several years and danced on stage in Las Vegas for Jubilee! at Bally’s and Showstoppers at the Wynn.

In addition to his on-screen work, Viator also shared his love and passion for dance with others as a teacher and choreographer for the Millennium Dance Complex and Broadway Dance Center.

“Sean’s family would like to give a special thanks to the dance community across the country that has embraced and supported Sean throughout his life,” read the obit. “In remembrance of Sean, the family has established a dance scholarship in his name at The University of Arizona School of Dance in Tucson. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to this scholarship in Sean’s honor.”

He is survived by his father, Todd Viator, stepmother Jennifer Viator, mother Celeste Viator, Terry Ingraffia; his sisters, Natalie Abshier (Joshua) and Stephanie Sturgeon (Reed); his brother Christopher VanDreumel; his nieces, Piper and Penelope Abshier, and his grandfather Kenward Viator.