‘Evil’ Season 3 Premiere Date Set — Watch the Chilling Teaser (VIDEO)

Oh my — Evil! We can now start counting down the days to when we’ll find out what’s next after those season-ending cliffhangers.

Paramount+ has revealed that the drama will return on Sunday, June 12. New episodes will roll out weekly on Sundays. The streaming service also released a bloody, creepy, mystifying, and, depending on your definition, sexy (with a side of, well, Evil) teaser. Watch it below.

According to the logline, the new episodes pick up moments after where the series left off in October 2021, with the newly ordained David (Mike Colter) listening to Kristen’s (Katja Herbers) murder confession before the two kissed. “In Season 3, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David’s involvement with ‘the entity,’ an espionage unit within the Catholic church,” Paramount+ previews. “Meanwhile, Ben [Aasif Mandvi] finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.”

When teasing what’s next after the kiss after the finale, executive producer Robert King promised, “I do think the audience will be satisfied.” As for why that moment happened when it did, “One [thing at play] was the intimacy of the confession and the relief that Kristen feels, a natural sense of kind of falling into his body and being held,” he said. “And I think our characters have a lot of difficulty differentiating between — and a lot of people have a lot of difficulty differentiating between — relief and sexual desire: the relief of being held, the intimacy that comes with the sacrament and everything, and then the sexual desire that flows from it.”

Evil also stars Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers.

Evil, Season 3 Premiere, Sunday, June 12, Paramount+