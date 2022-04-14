Men at Work have been featured on A Million Little Things over the years — Delilah (Stephanie Szostak) and the kids gave Maggie (Allison Miller) a signed copy of lead singer Colin Hay‘s album, once owned by Jon (Ron Livingston), and his music was used in the Season 1 finale. Now, TV Insider has learned exclusively, the lead singer of the ’80s band is going to be appearing onscreen.

Hay will be making a cameo as himself in the April 20 episode, “Lessons Learned” after creator DJ Nash reached out and asked him to appear. In the episode, Eddie (David Giuntoli) struggles to reconnect with fans at a music convention, which comes as he’s reached a year of sobriety and he’s trying to focus on the positive things in his life. That’s where he’ll meet up with Hay. Check out a first look photo above.

“David, who plays Eddie, was very kind and made me feel quite at home,” Hay says. “I think if anything, what I could offer Eddie is to get out of his own way and create some open space for creative ideas to enter and foster.”

Hay hopes we get to hear more of his music on A Million Little Things. “We spent an enjoyable day in the studio, and recorded a new version of ‘I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You,’ with the added touches of the very talented Gabriel Mann, the show’s composer,” he recalls of the new rendition of the song used in the Season 1 finale.

A Million Little Things, Wednesdays, 10/9c, ABC