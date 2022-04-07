‘The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey’ Finale Sneak Peek: A Message for Robyn (VIDEO)

We’re at the end of Ptolemy Grey’s (Samuel L. Jackson) story in the Apple TV+ series with the April 8 finale, and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek.

The clip features a video message from Ptolemy to Robyn (Dominique Fishback). “I want you to know that because of who you are and things that you’ve done, I know that Coy would be glad that I’m leaving his legacy in your hands,” he says. “You saved me. You helped me keep my promise.” Watch the clip above for more from the Last Days of Ptolemy Grey series finale.

As Jackson told TV Insider ahead of the premiere, “Robyn becomes this life force for him that brings him out of the fog.” The series follows Ptolemy Grey, an ailing man forgotten by his family, friends, and even himself. Without his caretaker and on the brink of sinking even deeper into a lonely dementia, he is assigned to the care of Robyn, an orphaned teenager.

When they learn about a treatment that can restore Ptolemy’s dementia-addled memories, it begins a journey toward shocking truths about the past, present and future. In the final episode, titled “Ptolemy,” Jackson’s character must settle all scores and make peace with his past — before he loses his memories once and for all.

This was a project that Jackson had been “trying to get it done and get it made for a pretty good while” after buying the rights a decade ago, he said. “Patience and understanding and the changing times made this a thing that was better done now than it was if I had gotten it done earlier.”

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Series Finale, Friday, April 8, Apple TV+