Louis CK’s Grammy Win Sparks Online Outrage

Disgraced standup star Louis C.K. won the Grammy for Best Comedy Album at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday night, leading to immense online backlash.

C.K. was not in attendance at the ceremony, which meant host LeVar Burton was forced to awkwardly accept the award on the comedian’s behalf. Burton announced C.K. as the winner to a muted response from the live audience while a backing band played on stage.

The controversial comic received the award for his self-produced show Sincerely, his first since admitting to acts of sexual misconduct in 2017. C.K.’s confession came after years of accusations from female comics and other female colleagues that detailed how the comedian would masturbate in front of them after gaining their permission in a way that did not feel consensual.

In a statement released at the time, C.K. said, “The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly.” He went on to say, “I’ve brought pain to my family, my friends, my children, and their mother. I have spent my long and lucky career talking and saying anything I want. I will now step back and take a long time to listen.”

However, despite losing his television deal with FX and seeing the distribution of his film, I Love You Daddy, halted, C.K. would return to touring less than a year later. Now, with his latest Grammy win, it’s led to many feeling that C.K. has not faced accountability or consequences for his actions.

“Louis CK won a Grammy tonight for an album that came out after his sexual assaults (that he admitted to) that contains him acting like a victim saying “everyone knows my thing…”,” tweeted comedian Jen Kirkman, who also shared a clip from her latest stand-up special where she talks about the time C.K. tried to assault her.

“Louis CK just won a GRAMMY. “cancel culture” seems pretty selective hm? And thanks so much to our industry for once again telling us that survivors don’t matter,” wrote comedian and actor Sarah Ann Masse, who was a victim of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

“I wonder if the careers of the women comedians Louis CK forced to watch him masturbate—who were allegedly threatened by CK’s manager—have recovered from the stigma of coming forward,” added journalist Moira Donegan. “Louis CK’s own career seems to have bounced back very well.”

