Grammys 2022: How Did Trevor Noah Do as Host? (POLL)

For the second year in a row, Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys 2022, live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Heading into the awards show, there was plenty that Noah could have addressed in his opening monologue (which followed Silk Sonic’s performance), from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 the weekend before to Kanye West being told he couldn’t perform due to his behavior online. So what did the host say at the top of the show?

He sort of addressed everything … by saying he wouldn’t. “We’re gonna be keeping people’s names out of our mouths,” Noah said near the end of his opening monologue. Instead, he kept the focus on the music and those in attendance.

Noah began by addressing the delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it was “better than late than never.” He also noted that while attendees were doing shots, “last year, people were doing shots, but it was more Moderna and Pfizer.” Noah pointed out who was in attendance, including a run about FINNEAS’ last name and it not quite being a “House of Gucci” with only Lady Gaga and Jared Leto of the cast there. He also noted that Justin Bieber is “the best thing to happen to peaches since that Timothée Chalamet movie.”

As he made clear as he ended his opening monologue before the performances continued, “this is a concert where we’re giving out awards.” And he kept the focus on the music, musicians, and awards throughout the night.

