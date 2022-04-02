The Grammys, Remembering Whitney Houston and Doris Day, NCAA Final Four, Musical Romcom

Trevor Noah hosts the Grammys, where we hope on-stage violence can be kept to a minimum. CBS looks back at Whitney Houston’s final days, and Turner Classic Movies celebrates Doris Day on what would have been her 100th birthday. March Madness extends into April as the men’s Final Four kicks off in New Orleans. Tony winner Santino Fontana croons in a Hallmark romcom.

Grammy Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: After the slap debacle at the Oscars, will host Trevor Noah or other presenters be walking on eggshells to prevent a repeat outburst? Probably not. At the Grammys, it’s more about the music than the awards, anyway. Moving from its usual L.A. or NYC venue to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, the Grammys goes big with headliners including recent Oscar winner Billie Eilish, EGOT John Legend, Carrie Underwood, Olivia Rodrigo, H.E.R., Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Brothers Osborne and more. The In Memoriam segment promises to be memorable, as Tony winners Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr. and Ben Platt are joined by West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler to perform a special tribute to the late genius Stephen Sondheim.

Whitney, A Look Back

Special 8/7c

SATURDAY: On the eve of the Grammys, Entertainment Tonight producers mine their archives to remember superstar Whitney Houston 10 years after her untimely death. The prime-time special promises new details about her final days in February 2011, plus excerpts from rare and lost performances and interviews with Dionne Warwick, Clive Davis, CeCe Winans, Monica and Kelly Price.

March Madness

SATURDAY: They call it March Madness, but it all leads to the first weekend in April, when the Final Four men’s teams battle it out from New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome. The action begins at 6 pm/ET on TBS (simulcast on TNT and truTV with team-focused commentary) as Villanova faces Kansas, followed by the matchup between arch-rivals UNC and Duke in what will be famed coach Mike Krzyzewski’s swan song, win or lose. The winners of these games will play the championship final on Monday, also on TBS. (The women’s final game will be played Sunday from Minneapolis on ESPN at 8 pm/ET.)

Just One Kiss

Movie Premiere 8/7c

SATURDAY: Tony winner and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend breakout Santino Fontano (the Tootsie musical) brings his pipes to the world of Hallmark romcoms, where he plays a crooner at a Manhattan supper club who falls for a college literature professor (Broadway and Smash veteran Krysta Rodriguez). Little do they know that their moms (Aida Turturro and Illeana Douglas) have been playing matchmaker.

A Day with Doris Day:

The legendary singer and actress, who passed away in 2019, would have turned 100 on Sunday, and TCM (Sunday, starts at noon/11c) pays tribute with an eclectic lineup of movies that includes 1955’s musical biopic of Ruth Etting, Love Me or Leave Me (1:45 pm/12:45c), 1953’s Oscar-winning (for original song “Secret Love”) Calamity Jane (4 pm/3c) and one of Day’s classic romcoms with Rock Hudson, 1961’s Lover Come Back (6 pm/ET). The evening lineup includes rarely seen music-variety specials The Doris Mary Anne Kappelhoff Special (8:30 pm/7:30c) from 1971, Doris Day Today (9/8c) from 1975, and selected episodes from her 1968-73 sitcom The Doris Day Show (10 pm/9c).

Inside Weekend TV: