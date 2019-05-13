Doris Day Dies at 97 — Her 5 Best TV Moments (VIDEO)

Doris Day, the actress and singer, has died at the age of 97.

The Doris Day Animal Foundation issued a press release stating Day passed away early Monday morning at her Carmel Valley home. "Day had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia, resulting in her death," reads the statement. "She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed."

Day, born Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff, started her career as a singer at 15, and her biggest hits were "Sentimental Journey" and "Que Sera Sera." She starred in 39 films in nearly every genre over three decades. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a Grammy for Lifetime Achievement in 2008, but never an Academy Award.

She has been focused on the Doris Day Animal Foundation since the '70s. Her passionate work on behalf of animals in need, including cats, dogs, and horses, led her to fight animal testing and advocate for spay/neuter education and outreach programs in the U.S. The Foundation will continue its work.

"Doris' wishes were that she have no funeral or memorial service and no grave marker," the statement concludes.

Below, we're looking back at five of Doris Day's best TV appearances:

1. The Doris Day Show, Doris Martin, 1968-1973

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

2. On What's My Line? as the Mystery Guest, 1954

3. On The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, 1974

4. Recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award, 1989 Golden Globes

5. Performance of "The Way We Were," Doris Day Today (TV Special), 1975