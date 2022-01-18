‘FBI: International’ Sets Elizabeth Mitchell to Recur as Forrester’s Mother

Special Agent Scott Forrester’s (Luke Kleintank) mother is currently lost — at least to him — so her casting sort of makes sense.

Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost, The Expanse) will recur as Angela Cassidy on FBI: International, Deadline reports. We’ll first see Forrester’s mother, who was a foreign service officer but then sold information to the Russians in 2004, in an episode airing in February. As has been mentioned, Angela disappeared in 2005.

However, in Episode 5, “The Soul of Chess,” Forrester received a photo of his mother in Moscow from two weeks earlier. “Maybe she’s living there, or is she there before she’s still running? I don’t know, maybe Russia was the destination all along,” he told Special Agent Jamie Kellett (Heida Reed) even as he followed up on that lead in the next episode. “This goes nowhere good for me.” General Finley (Moe Irvin) then warned Forrester that people knew he was looking into his mother’s case and ordered him to “cease and desist with any more personal investigation, period. Put the photo and your file into a burn bag, Agent Forrester.”

Now we’ll just have to wait and see what brings Angela back into Forrester’s life. Does he track her down? Does she find him? Is she somehow involved in one of the Fly Team’s cases? What we do know is that this family reunion, whenever it happens, is coming at a time that Forrester’s personal life is a bit complicated. Facing questions about a previous case and the decisions she made and Forrester covering for her led Kellett to decide that they need to take a “break.”

In addition to her roles on Lost and The Expanse, Mitchell’s TV credits include Outer Banks, Dead of Summer, Once Upon a Time, and Revolution.

FBI: International, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS