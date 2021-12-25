14 Actors Who Played Different Characters Across ‘NCIS’ Shows

There may be three shows currently airing in the NCIS franchise (with Hawai’i the latest), and CBS may host the occasional crossover of those series (mostly between NCIS and New Orleans in the past, though the latter ended in 2021), but that doesn’t mean that they necessarily share the same characters.

Over the years, many of the same actors have appeared across the franchise, sometimes in different roles — especially when the guest star’s original character died. Sometimes they’ve played a very different role, and at other times they’ve still been the good or bad guy.

Scroll down for a look at 14 actors who have appeared on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans in different roles.

Randy Vasquez NCIS
Randy Vasquez

ATF Special Agent Phillip Caffey (above)

NCIS: Season 12 Episode 20 “No Good Deed”

Naval Intelligence Commander Downey

NCIS: New Orleans: Season 3 Episode 19 “Quid Pro Quo”

NCIS
Omid Abtahi

Saleem Ulman (above)

NCIS:

Season 6 Episode 25 “Aliyah”
Season 7 Episode 1 “Truth or Consequences”

Ari Sayed

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 4 Episode 18 “Red: Part One”
Season 4 Episode 19 “Red: Part Two”

Jonathan Chase NCIS Season 17 Flight Plan
Jonathan Chase

Kevin Turner

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 6 Episode 8 “The Grey Man”

Navy Commander Marshall May (above)

NCIS:

Season 17 Episode 12 “Flight Plan”

NCIS Graham Hamilton
Graham Hamilton

Scott Davis

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 1 Episode 19 “Hand-to-Hand”

Gabriel Hicks (above)

NCIS:

Season 15 Episode 7 “Burden of Proof”

Season 15 Episode 15 “Keep Your Enemies Closer”

NCIS Don Franklin
Don Franklin

Agent Ron Sacks (above)

NCIS:

Season 3 Episode 9 “Frame Up”
Season 4 Episode 1 “Shalom”
Season 4 Episode 10 “Smoked”

Captain Alan Beck

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 6 Episode 13 “In the Line of Duty”

Brian Letscher NCIS New Orleans Season 6 Jim Keene
Brian Letscher

Sam Bennett

NCIS:

Season 6 Episode 10 “Road Kill”

Marine CPL Scott Reilly

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 1 Episode 8 “Ambush”

Jim Keene (above)

NCIS: New Orleans:

Season 6 Episode 11 “Bad Moon Rising”

Rage
Sean Harmon

Young Leroy Jethro Gibbs

NCIS:

Season 6: Episode 4 “Heartland” and Episode 15 “Deliverance”
Season 7 Episode 16 “Mother’s Day”
Season 9: Episode 8 “Engaged (Part I),” Episode 9 “Engaged (Part II),” and Episode 14 “Life Before His Eyes”
Season 18 Episode 2 “Everything Starts Somewhere”

Charlie Connor (above)

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 6 Episode 20 “Rage”

NCIS
T.J. Ramini

Mossad Officer Malachi Ben-Gidon (above)

NCIS:

Season 7 Episode 4 “Good Cop, Bad Cop”
Season 8 Episode 8 “Enemies Foreign”
Season 8 Episode 9 “Enemies Domestic”

Tobin Shaked

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 8 Episode 6 “Where the Heart Is”
Season 10 Episode 8 “The Patton Project”

NCIS
Liza Lapira

Michelle Lee (above)

NCIS:

Season 4: Episode 1 “Shalom,” Episode 2 “Escaped,” Episode 5 “Dead and Unburied,” Episode 8 “Once a Hero,” Episode 10 “Smoked,” Episode 15 “Friends & Lovers,” Episode 16 “Dead Man Walking,” and Episode 24 “Angel of Death”
Season 6: Episode 1 “Last Man Standing,” Episode 7 “Collateral Damage,” Episode 8 “Cloak,” and Episode 9 “Dagger”

Araminta Jax

NCIS: New Orleans:

Season 5 Episode 15 “Crab Mentality”

Dina Meyer NCIS Los Angeles Veronica Stephens
Dina Meyer

Holly Snow

NCIS:

Season 7 Episode 13 “Jet Lag”
Season 7 Episode 19 “Guilty Pleasure”

Veronica Stephens (above)

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 10 Episode 10 “Heist”
Season 11 Episode 12 “Groundwork”

The Seventh Child
Alicia Coppola

Lieutenant Commander Faith Coleman

NCIS:

Season 1 Episode 18 “UnSEALed”
Season 2 Episode 7 “Call of Silence”
Season 2 Episode 21 “Hometown Hero”

FBI Agent Lisa Rand (above)

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 2 Episode 5 “Little Angels”
Season 6 Episode 20 “Rage”
Season 7 Episode 19 “The Seventh Child”
Season 9 Episode 17 “The Monster”

Parental Guidance Suggested
Marisol Nichols

Tracy Keller

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 2 Episode 6 “Stand-Off”

ATF Special Agent Zoe Keates (above)

NCIS:

Season 12 Episode 6 “Parental Guidance Suggested”
Season 12 Episode 12 “The Enemy Within”
Season 12 Episode 20 “No Good Deed”

NCIS Kerr Smith
Kerr Smith

Lieutenant Jonas Cobb (above)

NCIS:

Season 8 Episode 23 “Swan Song”
Season 8 Episode 24 “Pyramid”

David Ross

NCIS: Los Angeles:

Season 10 Episode 14 “Smokescreen”
Season 10 Episode 15 “Smokescreen: Part II”

NCISNOLA Michael Nouri
Michael Nouri

Mossad Director Eli David

NCIS:

Season 6: Episode 1 “Last Man Standing” and Episode 25 “Aliyah”
Season 7 Episode 4 “Good Cop, Bad Cop” (voice, uncredited)
Season 8: Episode 8 “Enemies Foreign” and Episode 9 “Enemies Domestic”
Season 10: Episode 1 “Extreme Prejudice” (uncredited) and Episode 11 “Shabbat Shalom”

Jason Campbell (above)

NCIS: New Orleans:

Season 6 Episode 9 “Convicted”

