14 Actors Who Played Different Characters Across ‘NCIS’ Shows

There may be three shows currently airing in the NCIS franchise (with Hawai’i the latest), and CBS may host the occasional crossover of those series (mostly between NCIS and New Orleans in the past, though the latter ended in 2021), but that doesn’t mean that they necessarily share the same characters.

Over the years, many of the same actors have appeared across the franchise, sometimes in different roles — especially when the guest star’s original character died. Sometimes they’ve played a very different role, and at other times they’ve still been the good or bad guy.

Scroll down for a look at 14 actors who have appeared on NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: New Orleans in different roles.

NCIS: Los Angeles, Returns, Sunday, January 2, 9/8c, CBS