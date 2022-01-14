‘Monarch’: Get to Know Susan Sarandon’s Matriarch & the Rest of the Romans

This is an excerpt from TV Guide Magazine’s 2022 Preview issue. For more inside scoop on what’s coming to TV and streaming in the new year, pick up the issue, on newsstands Thursday, January 13.

Country music is three chords and the truth. But in the juicy Texas-set soap, Monarch, the Romans, the first family of country music, have built their dynasty on a lie. Now, with matriarch Dottie’s (Susan Sarandon) retirement looming, they’ll fight to keep their legacy alive and their secrets buried.

Though the series was just pushed back to fall 2022, we have an early first look at the characters here. Scroll down for a quick intro:

Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon)

The queen reigns with Opry-worthy songs about heartbreak, hardship, and hell-raising. Ever wily, she’s determined to keep the crown in the family and will do anything for those she loves.

Albie Roman (Trace Adkins)

Dottie’s king helped grow their empire but hasn’t had his own hit in a decade. The good-timin’ man can be hard on outsiders and sweet at home. Just look out for his temper.

Nicolette “Nicky” Roman (Anna Friel)

Next in line for the throne, savvy daughter Nicky has prepared her entire life to be worthy when her parents pass the mic. This driven artist will protect her chance at the spotlight.

Gigi Tucker-Roman (Beth Ditto)

Younger daughter Gigi, a married lesbian, often feels like she’s on the outside looking in — despite father Albie’s soft spot for her and a singing voice that rivals her sister’s.

Luke Roman (Joshua Sasse)

The smart, charismatic son and CEO of Monarch Entertainment, the family business, Luke is adored by his mother and tight with his sisters. To his father, he’s a burr in the saddle.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Fall 2022, Fox