Can the Roman family legacy continue beyond Dottie Cantrell Roman (Susan Sarandon)? Well, her daughter, Nicky (Anna Friel) is ready to step into the spotlight in the full trailer for Monarch, Fox’s new midseason drama.

Premiering after the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 30 (at 10/9c), the series follows America’s first family of country music. And as the trailer begins, we see Dottie, Nicky, and family patriarch Albie Roman (Trace Adkins) on stage. “They’re asking for an encore,” he says once they step off. “Should we?” Nicky asks, but Dottie corrects her: “We? They’re calling for me, baby. Honey, what have I always told you?” Her daughter replies, “There’s only one queen.”

But when it comes time for someone to take over, “you’re not her,” Nicky is told. She, however, refuses to back down. “I’ve been dancing in her footsteps since the day I was born. You think I can’t continue this legacy? You just watch,” Nicky promises. But she’ll have plenty to contend with, including her sister Gigi (Beth Ditto).

As Dottie warns Nicky, “heavy is the head that wears the crown.” Watch the dramatic trailer below for more.

In Monarch, the Romans may be passionate and fiercely talented and their name may be synonymous with honesty, but the very foundation of their success is a lie. When dangerous truths bubble to the surface, their reign as country royalty is put in jeopardy. Nicky is the heir to the crown, already battling an industry and world stacked against her, but will she be able to protect her family’s legacy?

The series also stars Josh Sasse, Meagan Holder, Inigo Pascual, Martha Higareda, and Emma Milani. Faith Prince, Adam Croasdell, Reshma Shetty, Callum Kerr, Kevin Chapin, DW Moffat, Damon Dayoub, and Eva Amurri recur.

Monarch is produced and fully owned by FOX Entertainment. Melissa London Hilfers serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Michael Rauch is an executive producer and showrunner. Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady (The Jackal Group) and Jason Owen (Sandbox Entertainment) also executive produce.

Monarch, Series Premiere, Sunday, January 30, 10/9c, Fox (Time Period Premiere, Tuesday, February 1, 9/8c)