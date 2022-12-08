Fox Cancels ‘Monarch’ After Just One Season

Martin Holmes
Comments
Anna Friel and Susan Sarandon in Monarch
FOX

Monarch

 More

It was a short-lived run for the Romans’ country music dynasty, as Fox has canceled Monarch after just one season.

As reported by Deadline, Monarch will not be returning for a second season. The show had gone through a number of changes since it was originally filmed during the pandemic. Initially, it was set for a January 2022 launch but was pushed back as a result of COVID-19. It was then redesigned as a shorter 11-episode series.

Created by Melissa London Hilfers, the musical drama revolved around Dottie (Susan Sarandon) and Albie Roman (Trace Adkins), the heads of a country music empire, and their daughter Nicky Roman (Anna Friel), who does all she can to protect the family’s reign in country music while ensuring her own stardom.

The drama also starred Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, Iñigo Pascual, Meagan Holder, Eva Amurri, Emma Milani, and Martha Higareda. It featured guest appearances from the likes of Shania Twain, Martina McBride, Little Big Town, Caitlyn Smith, and Tanya Tucker.

While the series opened strong with 0.8 adults 18-49 and 3.8 million total viewers for its season premiere, it struggled to retain that audience over its subsequent 10 episodes. According to Deadline, across the season, Monarch averaged a 0.3/3 in Live+Same Day ratings.

Reacting to the cancelation news on Twitter, series creator Hilfers jokingly tweeted, “Thank god I have some cheesecake left.”

Meanwhile, Holder, who played Kayla Taylor-Roman, wrote, “What a ride. What a character. Thank you to everyone behind the show (cc: @melissahilfers and the awesome social team) and a huge thank YOU to everyone who watched.”

Ratings Check-In: Which New Shows Are Likely to Be Renewed?
Related

Ratings Check-In: Which New Shows Are Likely to Be Renewed?

Fans were also upset by the news. “@FOXTV you guys made me and a lot of people mad by canceling Monarch good job you guys suck,” tweeted one viewer, while another wrote, “How dare @foxtv cancel @MonarchOnFOX.

Monarch now joins The Big Leap, Our Kind of People, and Pivoting as shows canceled by Fox in 2022.

Monarch - FOX

Monarch where to stream

Monarch

Anna Friel

Susan Sarandon

Trace Adkins

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Cris Pannullo on Jeopardy!
1
Why ‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Cris Pannullo’s Shock Defeat Is Good News for Show Bosses
Lindsie Chrisley
2
‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Daughter Lindsie Opens Up About Parents’ Prison Sentences
Matthew Rhys in 'Perry Mason' Season 2
3
‘Perry Mason’ Announces Long-Awaited Season 2 Return — Watch First Teaser
Miranda Rae Mayo in 'Chicago Fire'
4
‘Chicago Fire’ Bosses Warn of ‘Harrowing’ Aftermath of Explosive Cliffhanger
Jensen Ackles and Katheryn Winnick in 'Big Sky'
5
‘Big Sky’ Boss on ‘Earning’ What’s to Come for Beau & Jenny, Plus a New Side of Buck