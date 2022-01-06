How the 2022 Golden Globes Are Taking Place Without Stars, Red Carpet or Press

In 2022, the Golden Globes may be very different from years’ past, but while they’re not airing on TV as usual, the winners will still be announced.

The awards show recognizes the best in film and television of 2021, but because of the controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — due to the lack of diversity among its members — NBC dropped the show from its schedule. Plus, with the surge in cases from the Omicron variant of COVID-19, attendance will be limited. Read on for everything we know about this year’s ceremony.

When & Where Is the Show?

The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards are being held at the Beverly Hilton in California on Sunday, January 9, at 9/8c.

Who Will Be Attending?

The nominees will not be in attendance, nor will any members of the press. (There also won’t be a red carpet.) There will not be an audience, but some HFPA members and philanthropy grantees will be in attendance. Those who are in the room must show proof of vaccination and a booster shot, along with a negative PCR test within 48 hours. Guests must be masked and socially distanced at all times inside the ballroom.

What Will Happen During the Event?

In addition to recognizing the winners, the Golden Globes will shine a light on the HFPA’s philanthropy work (including donations to entertainment-related charities, film restoration, scholarship programs and humanitarian efforts), showcasing a range of grantees during the program.

Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau, will discuss the “Reimagine Coalition,” a joint five-year initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion across the global entertainment industry. The HFPA and the NAACP Hollywood Bureau will collaborate on, fund, and support a series of trailblazing initiatives, the goals of which are to ensure visibility of projects from artists of diverse racial and ethnic backgrounds, increase diverse representation in the industry, and build pathways to inclusion for young artists and journalists of color.

Who Are the Big Nominees in Television?

Succession leads all TV nominees with five, followed by The Morning Show and Ted Lasso with four. Dopesick, The Great, Hacks, Maid, Only Murders in the Building, Pose, and Squid Game all received three.

Who Are the Big Nominees in Film?

The Power of the Dog leads the nominations for film with seven, followed by Belfast with six and Don’t Look Up, Licorice Pizza, and West Side Story each with four.

Where to Watch

There will not be a livestream of the event. Rather, winners will be posted on the Golden Globes’ site and social media in real time.