Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: ‘WandaVision’s Witch, ‘Squid Game’ Breakthrough & More

The Golden Globe nominations are in and while some of them are exciting, there are plenty of titles and stars that were unfortunately left out of the running.

Sure, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is shining a light on exemplary TV from 2021, including Succession, Mare of Easttown, Ted Lasso, and WandaVision, but some shows and performances were surprisingly overlooked.

While it’s nice to see new and less conventional shows like Squid Game and Reservation Dogs get some recognition, it feels as though shows like Midnight Mass, which leans towards the horror genre, are sadly skipped over. Below, we’re taking a peek at all of the snubs and surprises for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

