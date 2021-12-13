Golden Globes Snubs & Surprises: ‘WandaVision’s Witch, ‘Squid Game’ Breakthrough & More

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Golden Globes Snubs and Surprises, WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn, Squid Games, Only Murders in the Building's Selena Gomez
Disney+/Marvel Studios; Netflix; Hulu

The Golden Globe nominations are in and while some of them are exciting, there are plenty of titles and stars that were unfortunately left out of the running.

Sure, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is shining a light on exemplary TV from 2021, including Succession, Mare of Easttown, Ted Lasso, and WandaVision, but some shows and performances were surprisingly overlooked.

While it’s nice to see new and less conventional shows like Squid Game and Reservation Dogs get some recognition, it feels as though shows like Midnight Mass, which leans towards the horror genre, are sadly skipped over. Below, we’re taking a peek at all of the snubs and surprises for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globes 2022: The Complete List of NomineesSee Also

Golden Globes 2022: The Complete List of Nominees

'Ted Lasso', 'Hacks' and 'Succession' among TV shows in running for awards.

Let us know what your thoughts are on snubs and surprises in the comments section, and scroll through for a peek at our roundup.

2022 Golden Globe Awards, Sunday, January 9

 

Midnight Mass Hamish Linklater
EIKE SCHROTER/NETFLIX

SNUB: Midnight Mass

We’d argue that Hamish Linklater was overlooked in the acting categories for his portrayal of Father Paul in this mesmerizing horror drama from burgeoning auteur Mike Flanagan, but the entire series was sorely overlooked. From Linklater and Zach Gilford to Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, and Samantha Sloyan, Midnight Mass was jam-packed with moving performances, character development, and storytelling that should have caught the HFPA’s attention.

Squid Game Season 1 Netflix
Netflix

SURPRISE: Squid Game

Netflix‘s mega-hit Squid Game earned not just one, but three nominations including Best Television Series Drama, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series Drama for Lee Jung-jae, and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for O Yeong-su. This is a thrilling surprise and breakthrough for the Korean original which will return for a second season.

Succession Season 3 Matthew Macfadyen
HBO

SNUB: Matthew Macfadyen for Succession

Sure, Succession may have gotten enough love by the HFPA in the nominations, but among the likes of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, and Sarah Snook, it feels like Macfadyen was left out just like his character Tom Wambsgans usually is. While the entire ensemble is stellar, Macfadyen’s character went through a rollercoaster of emotions that set his performance apart from the crowd. Let’s just hope he’ll get the love he deserves when the Emmys roll around.

Reservation Dogs cast FX on Hulu
Shane Brown/FX

SURPRISE: Reservation Dogs

FX on Hulu‘s comedy about teens living on a Native American reservation isn’t the typical fare often recognized by the HFPA, but we’re thrilled to see that it’s among this year’s Best Television Series Comedy category. Co-created by Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, this half-hour program is surprisingly heart-warming, heart-breaking, and less surprisingly, hilarious. Already renewed for Season 2, maybe we’ll see some of the show’s talented young cast nominated in some acting categories next time? We’ll keep our fingers crossed.

WandaVision Kathryn Hahn as Agatha
Disney+/©Marvel Studios

SNUB: Kathryn Hahn for WandaVision

Marvel’s Disney+ hit WandaVision did get some love in the acting categories with Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series and Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited series for leads Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen. The missing factor here though? It’s everyone’s favorite nosy neighbor and secret witch, Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness. Despite the viral sensation that was “Agatha All Along,” and Emmy love for the actress, Hahn was unfortunately shut out of the Globes. Perhaps she’ll have the last laugh when Agatha: House of Harkness arrives.

The Morning Show Season 2 Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston
Apple TV+

SURPRISE: The Morning Show

Um… we don’t know about you, but Season 2 of The Morning Show felt a little flat in comparison to its first season run. Despite the less buzzy chapter, Apple TV+‘s flagship series still managed to snag four nominations including a nod for Best Drama, Best Supporting Actor nods for Mark Duplass and Billy Crudup, and a Best Actress in a Drama nod for Jennifer Aniston.

Mare of Easttown Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson
HBO

SNUB: Mare of Easttown's Supporting Stars

Up for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Kate Winslet‘s Mare of Easttown also managed to snag a second nod for Best Limited Series, but her costars and fellow Emmy winners Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson were notably absent from their corresponding categories. To say their absence is a shock would be an understatement.

Lupin Omar Sy Netflix
Netflix

SURPRISE: Lupin

Netflix’s french hit Lupin managed to break through with nominations for Best Drama and Best Actor in a Drama series for Omar Sy. The series about a thief who sets out to avenge his father after he was wronged by a wealthy family is an exciting inclusion among this year’s first-time nominees.

Only Murders in the Building Selena Gomez
Hulu

SNUB: Selena Gomez for Only Murders in the Building

Only Murders in the Building received a lot of Golden Globes love, including a nomination for Best Comedy and two nods for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy for Steve Martin and Martin Short. Out of the show’s core trio, star Selena Gomez was shut out of the nominations, which feels odd considering she was able to keep with Short and Martin, a feat that’s no walk in the park. Since the show will be back for Season 2, here’s to hoping she gets the recognition she deserves next time.

Golden Globe Awards