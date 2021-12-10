‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33: Meet the Teams (PHOTOS)

The Cast of The Amazing Race Season 33


As The Amazing Race kicks off its 33rd season on January 5, the CBS competition series is celebrating 20 years. In those 32 trips around the globe, over 600 Racers have traveled more than one million miles to more than 90 countries.

And now 11 new teams are ready for the journey of a lifetime, with host Phil Keoghan. Scroll down to meet them. (The season began filming in February 2020, but production shut down after three legs of mental and physical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They finished filming this fall.)

The season begins in their homes before the teams head to London, England, to find “The Queen” and “Boris Johnson” having a nosh. From there, they must travel to Scotland. And then Switzerland will be the fourth leg, where Keoghan will say the iconic words “the world is waiting for you (again)” at the re-start line. Their remaining travels will take them through France, Greece, Portugal, and Los Angeles, where the team to cross the final finish line first will be crowned the winners and take home the $1 million prize.

“The world is our sound stage on The Amazing Race, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our #1 priority,” co-creator and executive producer Bertram van Munster said in a statement. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

Added co-creator and executive producer Elise Doganieri, “we implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane. The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, and Keoghan are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.

Keep reading to find out about the 11 teams of the new season.

The Amazing Race, 2-Hour Season 33 Premiere, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 8/7c, CBS

Akbar Cook and Sheri Cook in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Akbar Cook Sr. (45) and Sheridan Cook (44)

Married educators from Martinsville, N.J.

Anthony Sadler and Spencer Stone in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Anthony Sadler (29) and Spencer Stone (29)

Childhood friends from Sacramento, Calif.

Arun Kumar and Natalia Kumar in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Arun Kumar (56) and Natalia Kumar (28)

Father and daughter from Detroit, Mich.

Caro Viehweg and Ray Gantt in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Caro Viehweg (23) and Ray Gantt (25)

Dating from Los Angeles and Toms River, N.J., respectively.

Connie Greiner and Sam Greiner in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Connie (37) and Sam (39) Greiner

Married couple from Charlotte, N.C.

Kim Holderness and Penn Holderness in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Kim (45) and Penn (47) Holderness

Internet personalities from Raleigh, N.C.

Lulu Gonzalez and Lala Gonzalez in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Marianela “Lulu” (37) and Marissa “Lala” (37) Gonzalez

Twins and radio hosts from North Bergen, N.J.

Michael Norwood and Moe Badger in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Michael Norwood (36) and Armonde “Moe” Badger (42)

Singing police officers from Buffalo, N.Y.

Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Raquel Moore (31) and Cayla Platt (30)

Flight attendants from Chicago, Ill. and Gulf Breeze, Fla., respectively

Ryan Ferguson and Dusty Harris in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Ryan Ferguson (37) and Dusty Harris (38)

Best friends from Columbia, Mo.

Taylor Green-Jones and Isaiah Green-Jones in The Amazing Race Season 33
Sonja Flemming/CBS

Taylor Green-Jones (38) and Isaiah Green-Jones (31)

YouTube sensations from Portland, Ore.

