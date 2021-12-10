‘The Amazing Race’ Season 33: Meet the Teams (PHOTOS)

As The Amazing Race kicks off its 33rd season on January 5, the CBS competition series is celebrating 20 years. In those 32 trips around the globe, over 600 Racers have traveled more than one million miles to more than 90 countries.

And now 11 new teams are ready for the journey of a lifetime, with host Phil Keoghan. Scroll down to meet them. (The season began filming in February 2020, but production shut down after three legs of mental and physical challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They finished filming this fall.)

The season begins in their homes before the teams head to London, England, to find “The Queen” and “Boris Johnson” having a nosh. From there, they must travel to Scotland. And then Switzerland will be the fourth leg, where Keoghan will say the iconic words “the world is waiting for you (again)” at the re-start line. Their remaining travels will take them through France, Greece, Portugal, and Los Angeles, where the team to cross the final finish line first will be crowned the winners and take home the $1 million prize.

“The world is our sound stage on The Amazing Race, and the safety of our cast and crew when traveling is always our #1 priority,” co-creator and executive producer Bertram van Munster said in a statement. “We made the tough decision to stop production in February 2020 and are excited that, despite the challenges of filming and traveling internationally in a pandemic, we were able to welcome this amazing cast back to finish what they started and complete their journeys of a lifetime safely this fall.”

Added co-creator and executive producer Elise Doganieri, “we implemented many new safety features that made this historic season possible, including having the cast and crew fly by private chartered plane. The Race has been highlighting the beauty of traveling for over 20 years, and we are extremely grateful to showcase again the wonders of the world with this incredible cast.”

Jerry Bruckheimer, Bertram van Munster, Jonathan Littman, Elise Doganieri, Mark Vertullo, and Keoghan are the executive producers for Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Earthview Inc. in association with ABC Studios and Amazing Race Productions.

Keep reading to find out about the 11 teams of the new season.

The Amazing Race, 2-Hour Season 33 Premiere, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, 8/7c, CBS