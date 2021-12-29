‘Fauda’ Returns in a Season 4 First Look at Netflix’s Hit Israeli Series (VIDEO)

The hit Israeli series Fauda is returning to Netflix for a fourth season, and the first teaser promises more tension, violent shoot-outs, and high-octane action.

Produced by Yes Studios, the acclaimed series is set to return for a 10-episode fourth season, first launching on Israel’s Yes TV in mid-2022 before landing on Netflix worldwide. The season is currently in mid-production.

Series co-creator Lior Raz (Hit & Run) will once again portray Doron Kavillio, the former Israeli soldier who is drawn back into the team for a deadly undercover mission. The fourth season will see the team face new threats, including Hezbollah activists from Lebanon and Palestinian militants in the West Bank.

In addition to Raz, the new season sees the return of Itzik Cohen as Captain Ayub, Rona-Lee Shimon as Nurit, Idan Amedi as Sagi, Doron Ben David as Steve, Yaacov Zada Daniel as Eli, and Meirav Shirom as Dana.

Joining the cast for the first time are Inbar Lavi (Lucifer), Mark Ivanir (Barry), Amir Boutrous (The Crown), Eurovision star Lucy Ayoub, and Loai Noufi (Hashoter Hatov).

Raz co-created the series with Avi Issacharoff, with Noah Stollman serving as head writer. Omri Givon (Hostages) is on board as director for Season 4. Liat Benasuly and Yes TV produce.

The series premiered in Israel on February 15, 2015, before launching on Netflix in 2016. The show has become one of the streamer’s most popular international series, as well as Israel’s longest-running action drama. In 2018, the show took home 11 Israeli TV Academy Awards, including Best TV Drama and Best Actor for Raz.

Check out the teaser for Season 4, below.

Fauda, Season 4, 2022, Netflix