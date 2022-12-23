What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2023

The new year is on the horizon and with it comes plenty of new streaming content on Netflix in January 2023.

Whether you’re looking forward to the return of Ginny & Georgia or the action-packed Fauda, there are more than a few familiar shows making the month’s rotation. And That ’70s Show fans won’t want to miss the debut of its spinoff series That ’90s Show once again starring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red. Also on the new show front is the Giancarlo Esposito-led Kaleidoscope.

Don’t miss these titles and more when January 2023 arrives. See the full list of what’s coming and going in the first month of the new year, below.

Available This Month on Netflix:

January TBA

JUNG_E — NETFLIX FILM

Physical: 100 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 1

Kaleidoscope — NETFLIX SERIES

Lady Voyeur — NETFLIX SERIES

The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

The Aviator

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Blue Streak

Brokeback Mountain

The ‘Burbs

Closer

The Conjuring

Daddy Day Care

Fletch

Forrest Gump

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Grease

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Jerry Maguire

King Kong

Leap Year

Life

Minority Report

National Security

New Amsterdam: Season 1

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Old Enough!: Season 2

Parenthood

Reservoir Dogs

Resident Evil: Afterlife

Road to Perdition

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Survivor: Season 18

The Taking of Pelham 123

This Is 40

Top Gun

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen

Twins

January 4

How I Became a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

The Kings of the World — NETFLIX FILM

The Lying Life of Adults — NETFLIX SERIES

MADOFF: The Monster on Wall Street — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 5

Copenhagen Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Woman of the Dead — NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

Love Island USA: Season 2

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Pale Blue Eye — NETFLIX FILM

Pressure Cooker — NETFLIX SERIES

The Ultimatum: France: Season 1, Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Walking Dead: Season 11

January 9

VINLAND SAGA: Season2

January 10

Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — NETFLIX COMEDY

The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 11

Noise — NETFLIX FILM

Sexify: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 12

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Makanai: Cooking for Maiko House — NETFLIX SERIES

Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 13

Break Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Dog Gone — NETFLIX FILM

Sky Rojo: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Suzan & Freek — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trial by Fire — NETFLIX SERIES

January 17

The Devil to Pay

January 19

Junji lto Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — NETFLIX ANIME

Khallat+ — NETFLIX FILM

The Pez Outlaw

That ’90s Show — NETFLIX SERIES

Women at War — NETFLIX SERIES

January 20

Bake Squad: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Bling Empire: New York — NETFLIX SERIES

Fauda: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Mission Majnu — NETFLIX FILM

The Real World: Season 28

Represent — NETFLIX SERIES

Sahmaran — NETFLIX SERIES

Shanty Town — NETFLIX SERIES

January 23

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Narvik — NETFLIX FILM

January 24

Little Angel: Volume 2

January 25

Against the Ropes — NETFLIX SERIES

Begin Again

January 26

Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — NETFLIX ANIME

January 27

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Lockwood & Co — NETFLIX SERIES

The Snow Girl — NETFLIX SERIES

You People — NETFLIX FILM

January 30

Princess Power — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 31



Cunk On Earth — NETFLIX SERIES

Pamela, a love story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Leaving This Month:

Bulletproof 2

L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2

CHIPS

Steve Jobs

Yummy Mummies: Season 1

Z Nation: Seasons 1-5

She’s Funny That Way

Addams Family Values

Battle: Los Angeles

Love Jacked

Newness

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

The Borgias: Seasons 1-3