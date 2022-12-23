What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2023
The new year is on the horizon and with it comes plenty of new streaming content on Netflix in January 2023.
Whether you’re looking forward to the return of Ginny & Georgia or the action-packed Fauda, there are more than a few familiar shows making the month’s rotation. And That ’70s Show fans won’t want to miss the debut of its spinoff series That ’90s Show once again starring Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red. Also on the new show front is the Giancarlo Esposito-led Kaleidoscope.
Don’t miss these titles and more when January 2023 arrives. See the full list of what’s coming and going in the first month of the new year, below.
Available This Month on Netflix:
January TBA
JUNG_E — NETFLIX FILM
Physical: 100 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 1
Kaleidoscope — NETFLIX SERIES
Lady Voyeur — NETFLIX SERIES
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ‘Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
January 4
How I Became a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM
The Kings of the World — NETFLIX FILM
The Lying Life of Adults — NETFLIX SERIES
MADOFF: The Monster on Wall Street — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Woman of the Dead — NETFLIX SERIES
January 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs. The Underworld — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Pale Blue Eye — NETFLIX FILM
Pressure Cooker — NETFLIX SERIES
The Ultimatum: France: Season 1, Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Walking Dead: Season 11
January 9
VINLAND SAGA: Season2
January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger — NETFLIX COMEDY
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 11
Noise — NETFLIX FILM
Sexify: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Makanai: Cooking for Maiko House — NETFLIX SERIES
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 13
Break Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Dog Gone — NETFLIX FILM
Sky Rojo: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Suzan & Freek — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Trial by Fire — NETFLIX SERIES
January 17
The Devil to Pay
January 19
Junji lto Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre — NETFLIX ANIME
Khallat+ — NETFLIX FILM
The Pez Outlaw
That ’90s Show — NETFLIX SERIES
Women at War — NETFLIX SERIES
January 20
Bake Squad: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Bling Empire: New York — NETFLIX SERIES
Fauda: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Mission Majnu — NETFLIX FILM
The Real World: Season 28
Represent — NETFLIX SERIES
Sahmaran — NETFLIX SERIES
Shanty Town — NETFLIX SERIES
January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Narvik — NETFLIX FILM
January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
January 25
Against the Ropes — NETFLIX SERIES
Begin Again
January 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10 — NETFLIX ANIME
January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Lockwood & Co — NETFLIX SERIES
The Snow Girl — NETFLIX SERIES
You People — NETFLIX FILM
January 30
Princess Power — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 31
Cunk On Earth — NETFLIX SERIES
Pamela, a love story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Leaving This Month:
Bulletproof 2
L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2
CHIPS
Steve Jobs
Yummy Mummies: Season 1
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
She’s Funny That Way
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3