‘Halo’: New Trailer Introduces Pablo Schreiber As Master Chief (VIDEO)

It’s a big weekend for the Halo video game franchise with the release of Halo Infinite on Xbox Series X, and, in celebration, Paramount+ has dropped a trailer for the upcoming Halo live-action television series.

The teaser (watch below) was released at Thursday’s 2021 Game Awards. “You’re special… in fact, I’m counting on it,” the voice-over says as we get our first glimpse of Pablo Schreiber‘s Master Chief, suited up and ready for action. “I see this as a new beginning,” the voice-over concludes after ominous shots of outer space and various worried faces.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Based on the popular video game series, Halo follows the super soldier Master Chief as an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant threatens to destroy the world. The series promises to weave deep personal stories with high-octane action and adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Schreiber, best known for his roles in The Wire and Orange Is The New Black, stars as Master Chief. He is joined by Natascha McElhone (The First), who plays Dr. Catherine Halsey, the creator of the Spartan soldiers. Halo video game voice artist Jen Taylor also stars as the voice of Cortana, the most advanced AI in human history and potential key to saving the human race.

Other cast members include Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (The Empire), Bentley Kalu (Team Jay), Natasha Culzac (Cursed), Kate Kennedy (A Midsummer Night’s Dream), Danny Sapani (Killing Eve), Olive Gray (Dark Money), and Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders).

The series is produced by Showtime, Amblin Television, and the video game developer 343 Industries. Steven Kane (The Last Ship) serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Amblin’s Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank, and Justin Falvey.

Schreiber recently starred in the Apple TV+ crime drama Defending Jacob and Sabrina Doyle’s directorial debut Lorelei. He can next be seen in the action-adventure fantasy film The King’s Daughter, which is currently in post-production.

Halo, 2022, Paramount+