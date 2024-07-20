‘Halo’ Fans React to Series Cancellation — Will It Be Saved?

After Paramount+ canceled Halo after two seasons, producers are trying to get a third season off the ground somewhere else — and viewers are reflecting on the video game adaptation’s demise.

Halo’s cancellation made headlines on Thursday, July 18. “We are extremely proud of this ambitious series and would like to thank our partners at Xbox, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television, along with showrunner and executive producer David Wiener, his fellow executive producers, the entire cast led by Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, and the amazing crew for all their outstanding work,” Paramount+ said in a statement, per TVLine. “We wish everyone the best going forward.”

In its statement, 343 Industries said: “We deeply appreciate the millions of fans who propelled the Halo series to be a global success, and we remain committed to broadening the Halo universe in different ways in the future. We are grateful to Amblin and Paramount for their partnership in bringing our expansive sci-fi universe to viewers around the world.”

But this might not be the end of Halo on TV. Xbox, 343 Industries, and Amblin Television are shopping a third season to other outlets, TVLine reports.

A Halo resurrection would certainly placate the fans ruing the show’s cancellation on social media. “Who the f**k thought it was a good idea to cancel #Halo?” wrote X user @LowPlacesAU. “#RenewHalo and give us the story, action, and especially ending we deserve!”

@IsntDaveOne, meanwhile, said, “No! … #HaloTheSeries was just getting good!”

Other social media users, however, criticized Halo and compared it unfavorably with other TV series based on hit video games.

“So much potential,” u/jupfold wrote on Reddit. “All they had to do was follow the source material. A true master class in failure despite every opportunity to succeed.”

u/Gold_Discount_2918 said, “They saw Fallout’s 16 Emmy nominations and gave up.”

And u/Gcoks added, “Fallout and The Last of Us stuck fairly close to the [games on which they were based], and they were both universally praised by the gamers and general audience. I wonder if anyone in Hollywood will take note.”

