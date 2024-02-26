Halo Season 2: All the Easter Eggs From the Video Games

Kate Kennedy as Kai, Bentley Kalu as Vannak, Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and Natasha Culzac as Riz in Halo episode 1, season 2
The Paramount+ series starring Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and based on the Halo video games occasionally strays from its source material, adding intriguing Easter eggs for fans to discover.

As Season 2 ramps up, revealing a multitude of these hidden treasures, it’s time to keep a tally of all the references to the video games people love. Although Season 2 may not explicitly showcase its references to the games, there’s a wealth of them waiting to be found. Thankfully, we’re here to help you uncover the nuances you might have missed and understand their importance.

Check below for the best Easter eggs we’ve found in Halo Season 2 so far, and be sure to check back as it progresses.

Halo Season 2 Episode 1
Paramount+

Night Vision Mode (Episode 1)

In the opening moments of the first episode of the latest season, a rapid, almost first-person view captures a Spartan peering through the sight of their rifle. The scope features a distinct green hue, indicating the activation of Night Vision mode, a feature readily available in the game.

Halo Season 2 Episode 1
Paramount+

Lift ‘Em! (Episode 1)

The grappling hook was a mechanic that wasn’t introduced until Halo: Reach, but given its prequel nature, it makes sense that the series, covering the material of this game, would showcase the ability as early as the first episode.

Joseph Morgan as James Ackerson and Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief in Halo - Episode 1, Season 2
Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

James Ackerson Is A Big Character In The Books (Episode 1)

In the first episode of Halo Season 2, Master Chief John-117 (Pablo Schreiber) meets Dr. Halsey’s (Natascha McElhone) new replacement, James Ackerson (Joseph Morgan), and surprise, he’s a jerk. He is also a part of the larger Halo universe, originating from the 2003 novel Halo: First Strike.

Halo Season 2 Easter Egg (1)
Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

Moon Man Leaps (Episode 2)

Master Chief, as well as the other Spartans, to my knowledge, have the ability to amplify their jumping ability. However, 20 minutes into the scene, we see a Spartan making herculean leaps in the mountains. The show is taking a bit of creative liberty as such, but it’s nothing world-shattering.

Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief and Cristina Rodlo as Corporal Perez in Halo - episode 3, season 2
Adrienn Szabo/Paramount+

The Covenant Religion (Episode 3)

In the Halo games, it’s revealed that the alien Covenant is actually a super religious sect. In the show, that’s revealed when Var ‘Gatanai’s speech sheds further light on the extreme religious zealotry that defines this faction. Additionally, during this scene, John is referred to as “Demon.”

Halo Season 2 Episode 4
Paramount+

That’s an Xbox! (Episode 4)

There’s an original Xbox rightly hanging up in a museum-like shrine at a random lady’s shrine. What’s more, it appears to be a limited edition Halo Green Xbox.

Halo

