‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Shows the World Before & After a Devastating Flu (VIDEO)

“All that matters is the now and what got us to this point,” the official trailer for the HBO Max original limited drama, Station Eleven, tells us.

Based on the international bestseller (of the same name) by Emily St. John Mandel, the new series (premiering December 16 with the first three episodes, before a weekly rollout of two episodes until January 13) is a post-apocalyptic saga spanning multiple timelines. As the trailer shows, Himesh Patel’s Jeevan finds Matilda Lawler’s Kirsten as she doesn’t know where her parents are. He offers to walk her to the train … and then the devastating flu hits.

Watch the trailer below for a look at the way this pandemic changes things, as well as what the world is like 20 years later and the Museum of Civilization. How does everyone handle it? Can anyone find those they knew before? Should they even look? And why should they “beware the prophet” and “beware the children who follow him”?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

This new drama “tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world anew while holding on to the best of what’s been lost,” according to HBO Max. It also stars Mackenzie Davis, Daniel Zovatto, David Wilmot, Philippine Velge, Nabhaan Rizwan, and Lori Petty, with Gael Garcìa Bernal and Danielle Deadwyler recurring.

See Also What's Coming & Going From HBO Max in December 2021 From 'The Matrix Resurrections' to the series premiere of 'And Just Like That...' to other exciting new and returning titles.

Station Eleven is produced by Paramount Television Studios. Patrick Somerville created the series for television and serves as showrunner. Joining Somerville as executive producers are Scott Steindorff, Scott Delman, Dylan Russell, Jessica Rhoades, Hiro Murai, Jeremy Podeswa, and Nate Matteson. Nick Cuse and David Nicksay are co-executive producers. Murai, Podeswa, Helen Shaver, Lucy Tcherniak direct.

Station Eleven, Series Premiere, Thursday, December 16, HBO Max