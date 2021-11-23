Paramount+ Holiday Lineup 2021: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Special, Holiday-Themed Episodes, Classic Movies & More
Paramount+ has a brand-new lineup of festive programming to get the whole family into the holiday spirit this November and December, from holiday-themed episodes to classic movies and exclusive specials.
For younger viewers, the hit Nickelodeon animated series The Loud House is getting the live-action treatment with the new holiday film A Loud House Christmas. The Paramount+ Rugrats revival will debut a new Chanukah-themed episode titled “Traditions,” following the Pickles family as they struggle to keep their family traditions alive while celebrating Tommy’s first Chanukah on Christmas Eve. Kids can also look forward to a slew of holiday episodes from their favorite shows, including iCarly, Dora the Explorer, Peppa Pig, PAW Patrol, and more.
The service’s streaming festivities will include a lineup of classic comfort movies to watch while avoiding the cold weather, including holiday favorites such as A Christmas Carol and Surviving Christmas, along with other favorites like Bridget Jones’s Diary and Serendipity. Fans of cheesy holiday rom-coms are covered with the new CBS original movies A Christmas Proposal and Christmas Takes Flight, while music lovers will be able to watch the special live concert, One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, among many more streaming additions.
Check the full Paramount+ holiday lineup below (*note: times are listed ET/PT).
Friday, November 26
A Loud House Christmas (7 p.m.)
Sunday, November 28
One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga (8 p.m.)
Thursday, December 2
Rugrats, “Traditions”
Sunday, December 12
A Christmas Proposal (8:30 p.m.)
Sunday, December 19
Christmas Takes Flight (8 p.m.)
Friday, December 31
New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash (8 p.m.)
Streaming Now
Series
Beverly Hills, 90210, “Christmas Comes This Time Each Year”
Bubble Guppies, “Happy Holidays, Mr. Grumpfish”
Cheers, “Christmas Cheers”
Dora the Explorer, “A Present for Santa”
Everybody Hates Chris, “Everybody Hates Kwanzaa”
Frasier, “Frasier Grinch”
Happy Days, “Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”
Henry Danger, “Holiday Punch”
iCarly, “iChristmas”
PAW Patrol, “Pups Save Christmas”
Peppa Pig, “Santa’s Grotto/Santa’s Visit”
Rugrats, “A Rugrats Kwanzaa”
Rugrats, “Rugrats Chanukah”
Rugrats, “The Santa Experience”
Taxi, “A Full House for Christmas”
The Brady Bunch, “The Voice of Chritsmas”
The Fairly OddParents, “Merry Wishmas”
Top Elf
SpongeBob’s Winter Wonderland Collection
“Frozen Faceoff”
“It’s a SpongeBob Christmas!”
“Patchy the Pirate Presents the SpongeBob SquarePants Christmas Special”
& more
Specials
All Star Nickmas Spectacular
Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
Sonic the Christmas Blast
Top Elf
Movies
A Christmas Carol
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Happy Christmas
Serendipity
Surviving Christmas