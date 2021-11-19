Nickelodeon Holiday Schedule 2021: Live-Action ‘Loud House,’ Holiday-Themed Episodes & More

Gather up the whole family because Nickelodeon is getting into the holly jolly spirit with this year’s jam-packed “Nickmas” holiday lineup, featuring festive new episodes and special premieres throughout November and December.

The Loud House is getting the live-action treatment with the new original holiday movie A Loud House Christmas, following Lincoln (Wolfgang Schaeffer) and his best friend Clyde (Jahzir Bruno) as they “embark on a mission to preserve the family’s holiday traditions.” SpongeBob Squarepants, Rugrats, and PAW Patrol will also debut new holiday specials, along with reruns of old Nickelodeon classics, such as A Fairly Odd Christmas, Santa Hunters, and Merry Christmas Drake & Josh.

Several current Nickelodeon series will celebrate the season with new holiday-themed episodes, including Danger Force, Side Hustle, Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, and more. Josh and Blue will celebrate Chanukah on A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights, while several more “Nickmas” episodes and movies will be available to stream on Paramount+.

Check out Nickelodeon’s 2021 full list of holiday premieres below (*note: times are listed ET/PT, with dates and times subject to change).

Saturday, November 20

Danger Force, “Krampapalooza” (8 p.m.)

The Danger Force squad faces up against holiday villain Krampus in order to save Swellview’s biggest music festival.

Side Hustle, “A Mouth Noise Christmas” (8:30 p.m.)

The group of friends are tasked with bringing together singing group Mouth Noise by a local billionaire, but a sensitive hearing group’s ban on music puts the reunion concert and Christmas in jeopardy.

Friday, November 26

Blue’s Clues and You!, “A Blue’s Clues Festival of Lights” (11 a.m.)

Josh, Blue, and Periwinkle celebrate the Chanukah festival of lights and play Blue’s Clues to discover who their special guest will be.

A Loud House Christmas (7 p.m.)

The animated series’ first live-action film follows Lincoln and his best friend Clyde as they attempt to save the Loud family’s holiday traditions after discovering his sisters have different plans to celebrate the big day.

Thursday, December 2

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, “Waiting for Santa” (7 p.m.)

Dylan’s family try to make his first Christmas away from home special, while the kid’s panic over not having presents for their parents.

That Girl Lay Lay, “Fa-La-La-La-La-La-La-Lay-Lay” (7:30 p.m.)

Lay Lay’s first Christmas with the Alexanders go wrong after she accidentally gives away Bryce’s guitar while volunteering at a gift drive.

Friday, December 3

PAW Patrol, “Pups Save the Treasure Cruise/Pups Save Rocket Ryder” (12 p.m.)

The double feature will see the pup squad rescue people searching for treasure in Antartica, along with needing to save Ryder and Alex after they lose control of a rocket-powered ATV.

The Patrick Star Show, “Just in Time for Christmas” (7 p.m.)

Patrick goes on a time-traveling mission to find last-minute Christmas gifts for his family.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years, “Ho! Ho! Horror!”(7:15 p.m.)

The campers of Kamp Koral are unsure what to think when Santa Claus stops by.

Middlemost Post, “Parker Saves Christmas” (7:30 p.m.)

Parker, Angus, and Russell help Santa finish his Christmas deliveries after he is injured on Mt. Middlemost.

The Adventures of Paddington, “Paddington Gets Locked Out on Christmas Day/Paddington Feels the Music” (8:30 p.m. on Nick Jr.)

The Browns’ holiday doesn’t go according to plan after they get locked out of their house. On top of that, Paddington must lead the Gardens Parade with Simi’s help after Mrs. Potts gets injured.

Monday, December 6

Blue’s Clues and You!, “Blue’s Snowy Day Surprise” (12 p.m.)

Blue and Josh play a wintery game of Blue’s Clues to discover an exciting surprise while making snow shapes and singing with friends along the way. Leslie Odom Jr. guest stars as Mo Snow to sing a special song.

Tuesday, December 7

Bubble Guppies, “Christmas is Coming!” (12 p.m.)

Lady Oona and Lord Goby go on a treacherous journey to deliver a Christmas tree to attend King Grouper’s party and, while the mysterious Freezy Dragon tries to prevent the fun festivities. David Cross makes a special guest appearance and the wintry mythical monster.

Wednesday, December 8

Peppa Pig, “Christmas with Kylie Kangaroo/Winter Games/London/George’s Wooly Hat/Doctor Hamster’s Big Present” (12 p.m.)

This group of episodes will follow Peppa as she and her family spend Christmas in Australia, goes on a field trip to London with her class, takes her fish to the vet, and sees George get a new winter hat.

Thursday, December 9

Baby Shark’s Big Show!, “Snowball Bonanza/The Present” (12 p.m.)

Baby Shark and his friend receive help from chuck to win an annnual snowball throwing contest, followed by Baby Shark’s undercover mission to find the perfect holiday gift for Mommy Shark.

Friday, December 10

Blaze and the Monster Machines, “Snowbie the Snow Truck” (12 p.m.)

Blaze and AJ help a new friend make it home in time for the Great Snowball Fight.

SpongeBob SquarePants, “SpongeBob’s Road to Christmas” (7 p.m.)

SpongeBob and the Bikini Bottom gang make their way to the North Pole to deliver Santa a present.

Rugrats, “Traditions” (7:30 p.m.)

The Pickles family juggles celebrating Tommy’s first Chanukah on Christmas Eve, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family.

The Casagrandes, “Throwing Pains” (8 p.m.)

Ronnie Anne and her skater friends play dodgeball to win gym space on a snow day.