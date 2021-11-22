Bobby Flay Signs New 3-Year Deal With Food Network After Tense Talks

Bobby Flay will be staying with the Food Network for at least three more years as the celebrity chef signs a new deal with the Discovery-owned channel following back-and-forth negotiations.

News of the deal was first revealed by Variety, who last month reported that talks between Food Network executives and Flay’s representatives at WME had broken down. However, a new three-year agreement has now been reached, keeping Flay on the network up to his 30th on-air anniversary with the cabler.

According to Variety, the new deal will offer further content opportunities for Flay’s Rock Shrimp Productions, the company behind most of his Food Network shows.

“We are thrilled to continue Bobby Flay’s long-standing relationship with Food Network. He captivates our audience with his incredible culinary skill, fierce competitive spirit and his trademark ability to share a deep passion for food,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and food streaming content for Discovery.

Flay joined the Food Network in 1994 in its first year on the air and has fronted several series and specials on the channel, including the recent Beat Bobby Flay and Brunch at Bobby’s, as well as classics like Grillin’ and Chillin’. He’s also featured on the network’s various competition shows, including Chopped, Iron Chef, and The Next Food Network Star.

“I have an amazing family at Food Network and a great foundation. And I have a sizable library of food television here,” Flay said. “I’m a lucky person. I grew up in a time when this country finally decided that food was important.”

He added: “It’s always been my determination to always evolve. It’s part of why I’ve been able to stay relevant in this genre. I’m going to be pitching a lot of things that we haven’t seen when it comes to this kind of programming. I’m ready to turn the page and create a new chapter of what (foodie TV) is going to look like.”