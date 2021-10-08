Bobby Flay Set to Leave the Food Network After 27 Years

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is set to exit the Food Network when his contract expires at the end of the year, as negotiation talks with the cable channel break down.

The news was first reported by Variety, who said that Flay and the Food Network had been in negotiations on a new contract over the past few months, but that terms on a deal could not be reached. The Discovery-owned cable channel has since ended the negotiations.

Flay has been a longtime star of the Food Network, joining the cabler in 1994 in its first year on the air. He has fronted a number of series and specials on the channel, including the recent Beat Bobby Flay and Brunch at Bobby’s, as well as classics like Grillin’ and Chillin’. Flay has also appeared on the network’s various competition shows, including Chopped, Iron Chef, and The Next Food Network Star. He also hosts The Flay List with his daughter Sophie.

In May, Guy Fieri, another of the Food Network’s established stars, signed a new three-year contract with the channel. According to Deadline, the deal is said to be worth $80 million, making Fieri the highest-paid chef on cable TV.

Flay and his representatives have yet to comment on the story; however, Variety reports that sources close to the Food Network say that financial terms could not be reached, so they have decided to move on. Food Network itself has yet to make an official comment.

Alongside his various TV work, Flay is also the owner and executive chef of several restaurants across the U.S., including the Amalfi in Las Vegas and Gato in New York. He has also written over a dozen cookbooks and was the first TV chef to be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.