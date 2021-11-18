‘Manifest’ Cast Celebrates Filming Final Season With Netflix

Manifest‘s fourth season now has a second chance.

After NBC gave Manifest the ax earlier this year, Netflix picked up the cancelled series for a fourth and final season, and now as of November 18, production has started on Season 4.

“AND WE’RE BACK,” show creator Jeff Rake tweeted on set.

Star J.R. Ramirez posted a selfie on Instagram to commemorate the return to filming. “I know to land a team of Cast n Crew that is as Collaborative, Dedicated and in my opinion (Most Importantly) ‘Ego Checked’ as these Beautifully Talented Humans are…well it RARELY happens,” Ramirez gushed. “With all that being said, it’s only day one and you can already feel the Level of Appreciation this group has for the Magical Ride that is Manifest!”

The actor thanked fans for their support, writing, “But let’s keep it real… The reality is ALL of This Magic is happening because of YOU guys! You guys made this happen! We Love You. Can’t wait for you to see how it all comes together…”

