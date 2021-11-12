‘The Proud Family’ Returns ‘Louder and Prouder’ in Disney+ Revival Trailer (VIDEO)

The Proud Family is back, and as the title of the Disney+ revival indicates, they’re louder and prouder. As part of Disney+ day, the streaming service released a trailer and revealed that The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will start streaming in February 2022.

“I’m becoming a woman,” Penny Proud (Kyla Pratt) says in the video. “It’s my job as your father to do everything in my power to prevent it,” Oscar (Tommy Davidson), still overprotective, argues. Watch the trailer below for more from the entire Proud Family, especially Suga Mama (JoMarie Payton).

The new series follows Penny and her family: parents Oscar and Trudy (Paula Jai Parker), twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and grandmother Suga Mama — and her poodle Puff! Also returning from the original series (which aired from 2001 to 2005 on Disney Channel) are: Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer, and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Recurring voices in the revival include Keke Palmer as Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, Billy Porter as Randall Leibowitz-Jenkins, Zachary Quinto as Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, EJ Johnson as Michael Collins, Asante Blackk as Penny’s boyfriend Kareem, rapper Artist “A Boogie” Dubose as Maya’s gamer brother Francis “KG” Leibowitz-Jenkins, Raquel Lee Bolleau reprising her role as Nubia Gross, and Marcus T. Paulk reprising his role as Penny’s classmate Myron.

The guest-starring voice cast includes: Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Leslie Odom Jr., Tiffany Haddish, Lena Waithe, Anthony Anderson, Gabrielle Union, Debbie Allen, James Pickens Jr., Courtney B. Vance, Jane Lynch, Marsai Martin, Jaden Smith, Glynn Turman, Lamorne Morris, Brenda Song, Tina Knowles, Eva Longoria, Holly Robinson Peete, Al Roker, beauty influencer and social media personality Bretman Rock, and Olympic gold medal gymnasts Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez, and Dominique Dawes.

