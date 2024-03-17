2024 NAACP Image Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Queen Charlotte’ Win Big
The NAACP handed out its 2024 Image Awards at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Saturday March 16, and Abbott Elementary, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Bel-Air, Snowfall, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder were repeat winners in the television categories.
In other honors from last night, Usher was named Entertainer of the Year, Amanda Gorman received the Chairman’s Award, and the R&B group New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.
Queen Latifah hosted the glitzy event, which was broadcast on BET and CBS and simulcast on other Paramount-owned outlets.
Keep reading for a full list of winners in the television categories.
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Harlem
Survival of the Thickest
The Neighborhood
UnPrisoned
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Delroy Lindo, UnPrisoned
Dulé Hill, The Wonder Years
Mike Epps, The Upshaws (WINNER)
Tone Bell, Survival of the Thickest
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Kerry Washington, UnPrisoned
Meagan Good, Harlem
Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Roy Wood Jr., The Daily Show
Tyler Lepley, Harlem
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (WINNER)
Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Shoniqua Shandai, Harlem
Outstanding Drama Series
Bel-Air
Black Cake
Found
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)
Snowfall
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Damson Idris, Snowfall (WINNER)
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Idris Elba, Hijack
Jabari Banks, Bel-Air
Jesse L. Martin, The Irrational
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
India Ria Amarteifio, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Zoe Saldaña, Special Ops: Lioness
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air (WINNER)
Amin Joseph, Snowfall
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem
LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D.
Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Arsema Thomas, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Gail Bean, Snowfall (WINNER)
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Black Girl Missing
First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Heist 88
Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Swarm (WINNER)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Brian Tyree Henry, Class of 09
Courtney B. Vance, Heist 88
Keith Powers, The Perfect Find (WINNER)
Lance Reddick, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial
Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Ali Wong, Beef
Chlöe Bailey, Praise This (WINNER)
Dominique Fishback, Swarm
Gabrielle Union, The Perfect Find
Meagan Good, Buying Back My Daughter
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Carl Anthony Payne II, Binged to Death
Damon Wayans, Cinnamon
Damson Idris, Swarm
Don Cheadle, Secret Invasion (WINNER)
Jharrel Jerome, Full Circle
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
CCH Pounder, Full Circle
Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, American Horror Story: Delicate
Phylicia Rashad, Heaven Down Here (WINNER)
Tisha Campbell, Every Breath She Takes
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
20/20, Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water, A Conversation with Robin Roberts(WINNER)
The 1619 Project
theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill
The Reidout
Into America
Outstanding Talk Series
Hart to Heart
Sherri
Tamron Hall
The Jennifer Hudson Show (WINNER)
Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)
America’s Got Talent
Barbecue Showdown
Celebrity Family Feud
Critter Fixers: Country Vets
Wild ‘N Out (WINNER)
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (WINNER)
A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
My Name is Mo’Nique
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Outstanding Children’s Program
Ada Twist, Scientist
Alma’s Way
Craig of the Creek
Gracie’s Corner (WINNER)
My Dad The Bounty Hunter
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)
Alaya High, That Girl Lay Lay
Elisha “EJ” Williams, The Wonder Years
Jalyn Hall, The Crossover
Keivonn Woodard, The Last of Us
Leah Sava Jeffries, Percy Jackson and the Olympians (WINNER)
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble
Bomani Jones, Game Theory with Bomani Jones
Joy Reid, The Reidout
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri (WINNER)
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble
Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer, Kings of BBQ
DC Young Fly, Celebrity Squares (WINNER)
Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer
RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud
Outstanding Guest Performance
Ayo Edebiri, Abbott Elementary
Garcelle Beauvais, Survival of the Thickest
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Michael B. Jordan, Saturday Night Live (WINNER)
Roy Wood, Jr., The Daily Show
Outstanding Animated Series
Big Mouth
Gracie’s Corner
Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)
Young Love
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)
Cree Summer, Rugrats
Issa Rae, Young Love
Keke Palmer, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Kyla Pratt, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)
Scott Mescudi, Young Love
Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series
Jessica Mikayla, Disney Launchpad Season 2
Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Leslie Jones, After the Cut (WINNER)
Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Seth Carr, Disney Launchpad Season 2
Outstanding Short-Form Series, Comedy or Drama
After the Cut
Die Hart 2: Die Harter
Disney Launchpad Season 2
Doggyland (WINNER)
I Am Groot
Outstanding Short-Form Series, Reality/Nonfiction
Did You Know?
I Was a Soul Train Dancer (WINNER)
Mama Mann’s Kitchen
Ritual
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)
Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black
Kale Futterman, Ginny & Georgia
Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest (WINNER)
Thara Popoola, Sex Education
Troy Hunter, Sex Education
Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film
American Fiction, Laura Karpman
Rustin, Branford Marsalis
The Color Purple, Kris Bowers
The Other Black Girl, EmmoLei Sankofa
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Jongnic Bontemps (WINNER)
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
American Experience
Dear Mama
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (WINNER)
Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only
Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series
Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary
Brittani Nichols, Abbott Elementary
Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, Swarm
Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest
Norman Vance, Jr., Saturdays (WINNER)
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series
Carla Banks-Waddles, Bel-Air (WINNER)
Lee Sung Jin, Beef
Marissa Jo Cerar, Black Cake
Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found
Shonda Rhimes, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, Heist 88 (WINNER)
Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor, Shooting Stars
Marlon Wayans, Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me
Sam Jay, Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me
Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett, Praise This
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series
Amy Aniobi, Survival of the Thickest
Donald Glover, Swarm
Neema Barnette, Grand Crew (WINNER)
Numa Perrier, UnPrisoned
Robbie Countryman, The Upshaws
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series
Alonso Alvarez-Barreda, Snowfall
Amin Joseph, Snowfall
Carl Seaton, Godfather of Harlem
Dawn Wilkinson, Power Book II: Ghost (WINNER)
Geary McLeod, Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special
Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr., Cinnamon
Chris Robinson, Shooting Stars (WINNER)
Keke Palmer, Big Boss
Numa Perrier, The Perfect Find
Vivica A. Fox, First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer 3
Ava DuVernay, Origin (WINNER)
George C. Wolfe, Rustin
Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone
Michael B. Jordan, Creed III
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)
Allen Hughes, Dear Mama (WINNER)
Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng, Invisible Beauty
Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over
Lisa Cortés, Little Richard: I Am Everything
Roger Ross Williams, Stamped from the Beginning
Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)
Charlese Antoinette Jones, Air
Dierdra Elizabeth Govan, I’m a Virgo
Toni-Leslie James, Josh Quinn, Rustin
Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple (WINNER)
Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr., Shooting Stars
Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)
Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado, Bel-Air
Miho Suzuki, Lessons in Chemistry
Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson, Rustin
Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez, The Color Purple (WINNER)
Denise Pugh-Ruiz, UnPrisoned
Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)
Shavonne Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Carla Joi Farmer, Air
Elizabeth Robinson, Creed III
Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos, The Color Purple (WINNER)
Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)
Creed III (WINNER)
The Continental: From the World of John Wick
They Cloned Tyrone
Titans
Warrior