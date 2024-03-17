2024 NAACP Image Awards: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Queen Charlotte’ Win Big

The NAACP handed out its 2024 Image Awards at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Saturday March 16, and Abbott Elementary, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Bel-Air, Snowfall, and The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder were repeat winners in the television categories.

In other honors from last night, Usher was named Entertainer of the Year, Amanda Gorman received the Chairman’s Award, and the R&B group New Edition was inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Queen Latifah hosted the glitzy event, which was broadcast on BET and CBS and simulcast on other Paramount-owned outlets.

Keep reading for a full list of winners in the television categories.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Harlem

Survival of the Thickest

The Neighborhood

UnPrisoned

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer, The Neighborhood

Delroy Lindo, UnPrisoned

Dulé Hill, The Wonder Years

Mike Epps, The Upshaws (WINNER)

Tone Bell, Survival of the Thickest

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Kerry Washington, UnPrisoned

Meagan Good, Harlem

Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Tichina Arnold, The Neighborhood

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Roy Wood Jr., The Daily Show

Tyler Lepley, Harlem

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

William Stanford Davis, Abbott Elementary (WINNER)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear (WINNER)

Ego Nwodim, Saturday Night Live

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Shoniqua Shandai, Harlem

Outstanding Drama Series

Bel-Air

Black Cake

Found

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)

Snowfall

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris, Snowfall (WINNER)

Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem

Idris Elba, Hijack

Jabari Banks, Bel-Air

Jesse L. Martin, The Irrational

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1

India Ria Amarteifio, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (WINNER)

Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer

Zoe Saldaña, Special Ops: Lioness

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes, Bel-Air (WINNER)

Amin Joseph, Snowfall

Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem

LaRoyce Hawkins, Chicago P.D.

Wendell Pierce, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Arsema Thomas, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Golda Rosheuvel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Gail Bean, Snowfall (WINNER)

Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Black Girl Missing

First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story

Heist 88

Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Swarm (WINNER)

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Brian Tyree Henry, Class of 09

Courtney B. Vance, Heist 88

Keith Powers, The Perfect Find (WINNER)

Lance Reddick, The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Samuel L. Jackson, Secret Invasion

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Ali Wong, Beef

Chlöe Bailey, Praise This (WINNER)

Dominique Fishback, Swarm

Gabrielle Union, The Perfect Find

Meagan Good, Buying Back My Daughter

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Carl Anthony Payne II, Binged to Death

Damon Wayans, Cinnamon

Damson Idris, Swarm

Don Cheadle, Secret Invasion (WINNER)

Jharrel Jerome, Full Circle

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited Series or Dramatic Special

Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry

CCH Pounder, Full Circle

Micheala Jaé Rodriguez, American Horror Story: Delicate

Phylicia Rashad, Heaven Down Here (WINNER)

Tisha Campbell, Every Breath She Takes

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

20/20, Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water, A Conversation with Robin Roberts(WINNER)

The 1619 Project

theGrio with Marc Lamont Hill

The Reidout

Into America

Outstanding Talk Series

Hart to Heart

Sherri

Tamron Hall

The Jennifer Hudson Show (WINNER)

Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

America’s Got Talent

Barbecue Showdown

Celebrity Family Feud

Critter Fixers: Country Vets

Wild ‘N Out (WINNER)

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (WINNER)

A Grammy Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

My Name is Mo’Nique

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist

Alma’s Way

Craig of the Creek

Gracie’s Corner (WINNER)

My Dad The Bounty Hunter

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited Series)

Alaya High, That Girl Lay Lay

Elisha “EJ” Williams, The Wonder Years

Jalyn Hall, The Crossover

Keivonn Woodard, The Last of Us

Leah Sava Jeffries, Percy Jackson and the Olympians (WINNER)

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble

Bomani Jones, Game Theory with Bomani Jones

Joy Reid, The Reidout

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri (WINNER)

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin, The View

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special), Individual or Ensemble

Anthony Anderson, Cedric The Entertainer, Kings of BBQ

DC Young Fly, Celebrity Squares (WINNER)

Nick Cannon, The Masked Singer

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Steve Harvey, Celebrity Family Feud

Outstanding Guest Performance

Ayo Edebiri, Abbott Elementary

Garcelle Beauvais, Survival of the Thickest

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Michael B. Jordan, Saturday Night Live (WINNER)

Roy Wood, Jr., The Daily Show

Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth

Gracie’s Corner

Marvel’s Spidey & His Amazing Friends

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)

Young Love

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Cree Summer, Rugrats

Issa Rae, Young Love

Keke Palmer, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder

Kyla Pratt, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (WINNER)

Scott Mescudi, Young Love

Outstanding Performance in a Short-Form Series

Jessica Mikayla, Disney Launchpad Season 2

Kevin Hart, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Leslie Jones, After the Cut (WINNER)

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Seth Carr, Disney Launchpad Season 2

Outstanding Short-Form Series, Comedy or Drama

After the Cut

Die Hart 2: Die Harter

Disney Launchpad Season 2

Doggyland (WINNER)

I Am Groot

Outstanding Short-Form Series, Reality/Nonfiction

Did You Know?

I Was a Soul Train Dancer (WINNER)

Mama Mann’s Kitchen

Ritual

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Adjani Salmon, Dreaming Whilst Black

Kale Futterman, Ginny & Georgia

Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest (WINNER)

Thara Popoola, Sex Education

Troy Hunter, Sex Education

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

American Fiction, Laura Karpman

Rustin, Branford Marsalis

The Color Purple, Kris Bowers

The Other Black Girl, EmmoLei Sankofa

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Jongnic Bontemps (WINNER)

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

American Experience

Dear Mama

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (WINNER)

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only

Ladies First: A Story of Women in Hip-Hop

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ava Coleman, Abbott Elementary

Brittani Nichols, Abbott Elementary

Donald Glover, Janine Nabers, Swarm

Michelle Buteau, Survival of the Thickest

Norman Vance, Jr., Saturdays (WINNER)

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks-Waddles, Bel-Air (WINNER)

Lee Sung Jin, Beef

Marissa Jo Cerar, Black Cake

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Found

Shonda Rhimes, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran, Heist 88 (WINNER)

Frank E. Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor, Shooting Stars

Marlon Wayans, Marlon Wayans: God Loves Me

Sam Jay, Sam Jay: Salute Me or Shoot Me

Tina Gordon, Brandon Broussard, Hudson Obayuwana, Jana Savage, Camilla Blackett, Praise This

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Amy Aniobi, Survival of the Thickest

Donald Glover, Swarm

Neema Barnette, Grand Crew (WINNER)

Numa Perrier, UnPrisoned

Robbie Countryman, The Upshaws

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Alonso Alvarez-Barreda, Snowfall

Amin Joseph, Snowfall

Carl Seaton, Godfather of Harlem

Dawn Wilkinson, Power Book II: Ghost (WINNER)

Geary McLeod, Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Bryian Keith Montgomery Jr., Cinnamon

Chris Robinson, Shooting Stars (WINNER)

Keke Palmer, Big Boss

Numa Perrier, The Perfect Find

Vivica A. Fox, First Lady of BMF: The Tonesa Welch Story

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Antoine Fuqua, The Equalizer 3

Ava DuVernay, Origin (WINNER)

George C. Wolfe, Rustin

Juel Taylor, They Cloned Tyrone

Michael B. Jordan, Creed III

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes, Dear Mama (WINNER)

Bethann Hardison, Frédéric Tcheng, Invisible Beauty

Dave Wooley, David Heilbroner, Dionne Warwick: Don’t Make Me Over

Lisa Cortés, Little Richard: I Am Everything

Roger Ross Williams, Stamped from the Beginning

Outstanding Costume Design (Television or Film)

Charlese Antoinette Jones, Air

Dierdra Elizabeth Govan, I’m a Virgo

Toni-Leslie James, Josh Quinn, Rustin

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck, The Color Purple (WINNER)

Marci Rodgers, Richard Gross, Paul A. Simmons Jr., Shooting Stars

Outstanding Make-up (Television or Film)

Cole Patterson, Fabiola Mercado, Bel-Air

Miho Suzuki, Lessons in Chemistry

Beverly Jo Pryor, Eric Pagdin, Quintessence Patterson, Rustin

Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, Milene Melendez, The Color Purple (WINNER)

Denise Pugh-Ruiz, UnPrisoned

Outstanding Hairstyling (Television or Film)

Shavonne Brown, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Carla Joi Farmer, Air

Elizabeth Robinson, Creed III

Melissa “Missy” Forney, Sterfon Demings, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos, The Color Purple (WINNER)

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

Creed III (WINNER)

The Continental: From the World of John Wick

They Cloned Tyrone

Titans

Warrior