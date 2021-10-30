’90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way’: Popping the Question (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 3, Episode 10.]

It’s that time again: get ready for some break-ups, make-ups, and yes, even a few proposals. Steven plans an elaborate way to get engaged to Alina, but only after he deletes his social media accounts. Kenneth and Armando prepare to say “I do,” albeit with a few compromises, while Corey asks his wife Evelin the biggest question of all: Can he move back in with her, even after cheating?

Steven & Alina: Apology Tour…and an Engagement?!

So, we’re still doing this social media dance of Steven having a lot of female friends (some of whom he has previously been intimate with) and Alina grappling with whether or not she is OK with her boyfriend flirting with other women online.

Finally, Steven deletes his social media accounts to prove to Alina that she can trust him. He also buys her a bouquet: “Hey baby, you’re the most beautiful flower,” he says before getting ice cream. “I’m sorry for sending flirty text messages.” Alina calls his behavior “unacceptable” and Steven promises to never message another woman again…or something like that. And, to top off their romantic evening, Steven continues to pressure Alina to convert to Mormonism. That is his apology gift!

Later, Steven sets up a lavish boat proposal (!) for Alina. He rented a piano to put on the top deck of the boat to sing an original song, and he calls his potential engagement a “milestone” moment for himself.

And, Alina says yes! “That was really unexpected,” she says through tears. “His proposal was amazing. Now I see his real personality. I see how romantic he is and how he’s serious about getting married. This is what I was hoping for, for so long.”

Armando & Kenneth: Wedding Planning

Kenneth has a single request for his wedding — exchanging vows at sunset. With just a month left until the big day, the couple have a lot of details to confirm still for their winery destination wedding. But, Kenneth’s one dream for his wedding isn’t a priority for Armando, and he’d rather have a longer, six-hour reception. And, on top of that, Armando’s father requests that there isn’t too much PDA at Armando’s own wedding.

“You can’t have a wedding for him,” Kenneth states. “I think you need to say, ‘It would mean the world to me if you came,’ and hopefully he will see the celebration of it. But it’s our wedding, it’s our life. It’s just something he will have to deal with.”

Ariela & Biniyam: Last Hope

Baby Avi undergoes his surgery, and a worried Ariela is seeking support from Biniyam. She suggests a romantic getaway to Kenya to rekindle their love, and then figure out where to settle down since Ethiopia is not a fit for her. Even worse, Biniyam has been throwing parties at his house when Ariela is away.

“What you were doing is so shameful,” Ariela tells him. “Why should I trust you?”

Then, Ariela drops the bombshell that she is not coming back to Ethiopia at all. “After everything you have done, I will never go back,” she says. “Is it normal in your culture to sleep with other women when you’re engaged?”

Biniyam denies any sketchy behavior, but Ariela says even his sister said that Biniyam is with other women. Ariela suggests that they move to Kenya, a “neutral territory,” to start over, otherwise, she will co-parent with Biniyam and they will break up. “Part of me still loves you,” Ariela says. “I am trying to help you. I don’t want you to lose Avi…You are not the same man that I knew.”

Ellie & Victor: Breaking Point

Ellie spends her first night in Victor’s house after the storm. While the home is “fine,” Victor’s attitude is not. “You’re not listening to how it’s making me feel,” Ellie tells him. Victor defends his actions that he’s not over the “trauma” of the emotional toll the hurricane has taken on him and his family.

“I know it’s not easy for Ellie to leave everything in her country,” Victor says in a confessional, “and she should understand that it’s not easy what I am going through [either].”

They both agree that as a couple, they are not working out. But where will they go from here?

Jenny & Sumit: Shock and Awe

Jenny becomes seriously ill, but of course, Sumit’s mother finds Jenny resting “disrespectful” since she has (unwanted) guests. “It’s all just drama,” his mom states, accusing Jenny of “faking” being sick.

After Jenny recovers a bit, Sumit’s parents invite (demand) her to participate in a yoga class. Sumit’s mother used to be a yoga teacher, and she encourages Jenny to stay fit and healthy to not get sick in the future. There is also a disturbing sinus treatment that Jenny gags watching Sumit’s parents do, as they pull a straw through both their nose and their mouth simultaneously.

Corey & Evelin: Slowly Getting Back Together

Following their marriage counseling session, Evelin asks Corey to meet up. “For now, I mean, I do want to trust you again, but it’s not going to happen magically,” she tells her husband. “It will be by example.” Corey will have to show her “100 times more” that he cares.

Corey explains that he wants to move back in with Evelin; while being apart let him “miss” her, he thinks their marriage will only survive if they are under the same roof. Evelin suggests Corey move into a separate room in her house, and they can have “movie nights” together to coexist.

“I can be even better than that guy she fell in love with,” Corey states. They hug and even kiss!

Previews

Next week, Kenneth’s family visits, and while Steven did propose, he says their engagement will be broken up if Alina does not convert. Corey “re-proposes” to Evelin despite her hesitations and Sumit’s mother has an official sit down with Jenny. Plus, Ariela and Avi see Biniyam for the first time in months. Will they stay together?

