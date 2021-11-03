Apple Series ‘High Desert’ Adds Matt Dillon, Bernadette Peters, Christine Taylor & More

The Patricia Arquette-led High Desert cast is expanding as Apple TV+ has added six new cast members to the upcoming television series.

As first reported by Variety, Matt Dillon (Wayward Pines), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), Brad Garrett (Fargo), Bernadette Peters (The Good Fight), and Christine Taylor (Search Party) will be joining Arquette in the half-hour comedy.

High Desert centers around Peggy (Arquette), a former addict who decides to make a new start after the death of her beloved mother, with whom she lived in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. As part of her fresh start, Peggy makes a life-changing decision to become a private investigator.

Dillon is set to play Peggy’s ex, Denny, an undeniably charming parolee and a relentless operator. Friend will portray local ex-anchorman Guru Rob, who, after a trauma, transforms his image into that of a mystic desert personality. Opia, meanwhile, stars as Peggy’s closest friend Carol, a bored fiancé of an ER doctor and a permissive new stepmother who is harboring a secret.

In addition, Garrett plays private investigator Bruce, who reluctantly hires Peggy to his dwindling business. Peters is on board as Peggy’s complicated mother, Rosalyn, while Taylor recurs as Diane, Peggy’s straight-laced sister, who tries to bring order to Peggy’s chaotic life.

The series is written and executive produced by Nancy Fichman (Nurse Jackie), Katie Ford (Working the Engels), and Jennifer Hoppe (Grace and Frankie). Arquette also serves as an exec producer alongside Ben Stiller, Nicky Weinstock, Jackie Cohn, Molly Madden, Tom Lassally, John Cameron, and Michelle Graham. Apple Studios will produce.

This marks the second project Arquette and Stiller are working on together for Apple. The duo will also produce the Apple drama series Severance, in which Arquette will also star and Stiller will direct. Before this, the pair worked on the Emmy-nominated Showtime drama Escape at Dannemora.

High Desert, TBA, Apple TV+