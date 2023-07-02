‘High Desert’ Canceled at Apple TV+ After 1 Season, Patricia Arquette Announces

Apple TV+ is deserting High Desert after one season. Patricia Arquette, who headlined and executive-produced the dark comedy series, announced the cancellation on Saturday, July 1.

“A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season. So I just wanted to let you know, we just found out that it won’t be coming back,” Arquette told fans in an Instagram video on Saturday. “So that’s a sad bummer for all of us.”

In High Desert, which Apple TV+ debuted on May 17, Arquette played Peggy, a recovering addict living in the small desert town of Yucca Valley, California. After her beloved mother’s death, Peggy starts a new life as a private investigator.

“She’s a flawed person with a complicated survival mechanism,” Arquette said of Peggy in a TV Insider interview this May. “She has enough knowledge of [any one thing] to make her kind of dangerous.”

The cast of the eight-episode series also included Matt Dillon as Denny, Christine Taylor as Dianne, Weruche Opia as Carol, Brad Garrett as Bruce, Bernadette Peters as Ginger, Rupert Friend as Guru Bob, and Keir O’Donnell as Stewart.

Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford, and Jennifer Hoppe created the series, and the producing team included Ben Stiller, who directed Arquette in Escape at Dannemora and Severance.

In her Instagram video, Arquette thanked her collaborators on High Desert collaborators and the fans of the show. “I just want to say to all the crew out there, love you guys. You were wonderful,” she said. “And the writers and the actors. And we just had a blast. And I love Peggy and that punk rock world and Denny and Mommy and everybody. And Guru Bob. And Bruce, of course. Anyway, thanks, you guys, for watching. You can’t win them all, and you know, it sucks, but… Tough. I mean, I got this cactus, and we’re gonna hug it out.”