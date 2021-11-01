Eugene Levy to Host ‘The Reluctant Traveler’ Docuseries at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is teaming up with Schitt’s Creek fan-favorite Eugene Levy for The Reluctant Traveler, a globe-trotting travel docuseries hosted by the comedic Emmy-winning actor.

Levy is trading in the Rosebud Motel for remarkable hotels around the world as he explores the people, places, and cultures of different cities and towns. The catch is, Levy is self confessedly not an average traveler.

The man known for playing Johnny Rose isn’t the most adventurous or well-versed in globe-trotting, but he’s taking a chance to broaden his horizons with Apple TV+. Levy will be packing his suitcase with some reluctance, but hoping his experiences will lead to the newest chapter in his life.

Along the way, Levy will take it all in stride as long as he doesn’t have to battle his motion sickness and still gets to dinner on time at 7. Produced for Apple TV+ by Twofour, The Reluctant Traveler is executive produced by Levy and David Brindley.

The show joins the streamer’s growing lineup of documentaries and docuseries that also include Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman’s Long Way Up, Boys State, The Velvet Underground, Beastie Boys Story, and much more.

As some will recall, Levy, along with his son Dan Levy and longtime costars Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy swept the comedy categories at the 2020 Emmys for their final season of Schitt’s Creek which concluded earlier that year. Stay tuned for more on The Reluctant Traveler as production on the show gets underway at Apple.

The Reluctant Traveler, TBA, Apple TV+