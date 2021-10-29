‘Superman & Lois’ Reunites the Lane Family: Jenna Dewan to Recur in Season 2

A bit of a crossover is coming to the Arrowverse outside of The Flash five-part “Armageddon” event in the 2021-2022 season.

Jenna Dewan, who debuted as Lucy Lane in Supergirl Season 1 (when it aired on CBS before it moved to the CW), will recur in Superman & Lois Season 2, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Elizabeth Tulloch, who plays Lucy’s sister Lois, didn’t first appear in the Arrowverse until Supergirl‘s fourth season, and Dylan Walsh debuted as their father, General Samuel Lane, when Superman & Lois premiered. This will be the first time the three Lanes will (presumably) be onscreen together.

Lucy’s visit comes as her sister’s life just got a lot more complicated at the end of Superman & Lois Season 1. On another Earth, Lois had married John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks), and they had a daughter, Natalie (Tayler Buck). Their Lois was killed (by that Earth’s Superman). But at the end of the Season 1 finale, like her father, Natalie made the trip between Earths. Buck is a series regular in Season 2, so we’ll get to see everything that comes after her “Mom?” upon seeing Lois.

Dewan’s Lucy isn’t the only Supergirl character we’ll be seeing again soon. Before Supergirl says goodbye with its series finale on November 9, Mehcad Brooks’ James Olsen, Jeremy Jordan’s Winn Schott, and Chris Wood’s Mon-El will be appearing. And Chyler Leigh will be bringing her character, Alex Danvers/Sentinel, over to The Flash for “Armageddon,” kicking off on November 16.

Since her time on Supergirl, Dewan’s TV credits include starring on Soundtrack, recurring roles on The Resident and The Rookie, and guest spots on No Tomorrow and Man With a Plan.

Superman & Lois, Season 2, 2022, The CW