‘The Flash’ Trailer: Arrowverse Heroes Return to Help Barry in ‘Armageddon’ (VIDEO)

“My name is Barry Allen, and I’m about to do something impossible.”

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is calling on his friends for a little help when The Flash Season 8 kicks off with the five-part event “Armageddon,” and the trailer offers a look at just why he needs heroes from across the Arrowverse. He’s facing an alien threat, Despero (Tony Curran), who’s on a deadly mission on Earth that will decide the fate of humankind.

“I’ve come a long way to find you, Flash,” Despero says in the trailer. “Now that I have, I’m going to end your existence. You have seven days.”

“Everyone I love is going to die,” Barry worries. And so he calls on some friends to help him save the world: Ryan Wilder/Batwoman (Javicia Leslie), Ray Palmer/The Atom (Brandon Routh), Jefferson Pierce/Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Alex Danvers/Sentinel (Chyler Leigh), Mia Queen/Green Arrow (Kat McNamara), and Ryan Choi (Osric Chau).

Watch the trailer below for more, including a fun moment with Ray recalling Routh’s time as Superman.

Also returning for the event are Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough as villains Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

“Simply put, these are going to be some of the most emotional Flash episodes ever. Plus, there are some truly epic moments and huge surprises that await our fans. And we’re doing them on a scale that’s bigger and bolder than our traditional Flash episodes. So yes, ‘Armageddon’ is a lot more than just another graphic novel storyline,” The Flash showrunner and executive producer Eric Wallace said in a statement when the event was announced. “It’s going to be a true event for Flash and Arrowverse fans, old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for audiences to see what we’ve got planned.”

The Flash, Season 8 Premiere, Tuesday, November 16, 8/7c, The CW