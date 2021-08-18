A New ‘Superman & Lois’ Series Regular Will Make Life Complicated for the Kents

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale “Last Sons of Krypton.”]

Just as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) solved one problem — his half-brother Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner) using their son Jordan (Alexander Garfin) — another arose in the Superman & Lois Season 1 finale that will affect the Kents: A visitor from another Earth.

In “Last Sons of Krypton,” John Henry Irons (Wolé Parks) was bidding adieu to the family because it was too hard for him to be around another version of his wife (Lois) and seeing her with someone else when a ship landed in the Kents’ yard. Out stepped John’s daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck). As father and daughter reunited, she spotted Lois and (understandably) thought, “Mom?” Now Season 2 will have the chance to explore all the complications that arise due to Natalie being on Earth-Prime, as Buck has been made a series regular, according to TVLine.

The first season revealed that this Lois could have had a daughter — she had a miscarriage — and having Natalie around is sure to bring up her feelings about that once again, however much these two families are present in each other’s daily lives. “We explore that in 201,” showrunner Todd Helbing told TVLine. “Those kinds of stories really work on our show, so we want to explore more of that emotional stuff. I think Nat is certainly going to have a role in all of that.”

What we won’t see, he continued, is a repeat of a member of the Irons family seeing Superman as evil (or potentially evil) due to the version they knew on their Earth. “There’s going to be some explaining from John Henry about how this world works,” Helbing said. After all, the Superman of it is probably the least complicated part of Natalie’s surprise appearance.

It likely won’t be easy for Natalie to see someone who looks like the mother she lost but isn’t also being a mother to her own children (Jordan and his twin Jonathan, played by Jordan Elsass) and a wife to someone else (Clark). And this makes things hard for the Kents as well, looking at a daughter another version of Lois had.

Natalie’s trip across Earths also has major implications for the characters of the Arrowverse: proof of the existence of the multiverse. (“Crisis on Infinite Earths” destroyed the previous multiverse and a new one was reborn, but the characters are still figuring out exactly what that means.)

“There are a lot of questions out there right now about the Arrowverse and how it all works and is tied together, and I think in season 2 you get a lot more of those answers,” Helbing told Entertainment Weekly.

Life sure is going to get a lot more complicated in Smallville going forward (and we can’t wait).

