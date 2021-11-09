Ask Matt: ‘Ghosts’ of TV’s Past

Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)

Something About Ghosts Feels Familiar

Question: I’ve been hearing about the “new” TV show Ghosts. I remember a show titled Topper many years ago with the same idea. Mr. Topper and his wife were in a house (they were middle-aged), and Topper (Leo G. Carroll) was the only one who could see the ghosts of a young married couple. It was an enjoyable show. Am I correct: Did this show exist, or is my memory wrong? Topper was never mentioned when the new show Ghosts started (although Topper only had two ghosts, not the variety of the present show). — Doreen S, West Sayville, NY

Matt Roush: Your memory is fine. Ghosts, which itself is adapted from a British series, is the latest in a long line of comedies involving spirits not everyone can see. Topper, which aired on CBS from 1953-55, was based on a novel and a series of 1930s movies, originally starring Cary Grant as one of the ghosts. (A very short-lived 1989 remake on NBC, titled Nearly Departed, starred Monty Python’s Eric Idle.) The device was used in Noël Coward’s classic Blithe Spirit on stage and screen, and I remember a similar premise in the more romantic 1968-69 sitcom The Ghost and Mrs. Muir. There are doubtless others. So while the idea may not be new, it is durable. And I’m thrilled that CBS gave Ghosts an early full-season renewal. It’s a keeper.

Wanting More Ghosts Backstory

Comment: I’m watching Ghosts, my first sitcom in years. Why? because it’s, as you’ve said, a “terrific new supernatural comedy,” and just as importantly if not more so, it lacks an annoying laugh track. As I have an interest in genealogy, I keep waiting for Hetty (Rebecca Wisocky) to lay out her descendent Sam’s (Rose McIver) heritage for her. Even piecemeal, like the recent mention of the mansion’s former owner, would be appreciated, but I’d like to see the entire line laid out, like ta-da! — Hal, Austin

Matt Roush: There are so many possibilities for Ghosts, I’m sure they’ll dig more into the family history in due time. (I can’t believe they even came up with a subplot about the Wall Street jerk that made me care about him, albeit briefly.) And as always, I’ll push back on the generalization about laugh tracks to remind everyone that comedies filmed in front of a studio audience are not just a viable format but have since the beginning of TV often been the most popular (and once upon a time the best) shows on TV. Of course, it would be better if the producers didn’t “sweeten” the genuine audience laughter the way they do, but like most things about comedy, it’s a matter of personal taste. Some love these shows, others loathe them. Ghosts, being a single-camera filmed comedy (by necessity with special effects and the like) gets the best laugh track of all: our own laughter watching appreciatively from home.

Where Have All of La Brea’s Wild Animals Gone?

Question: The most recent episodes of La Brea have been absent of any wild animals. Did they all suddenly die off? The first several episodes featured many scenes with them. If budget constraints are the cause, the writers should at least have them offscreen and the characters can just run or hide. Not really a complaint because I’m really enjoying the show very much. Also, the promos for this week’s episode show an ice storm. I am almost certain the Ice Age didn’t just happen that quickly. It probably was gradual. But I get why it makes sense for storytelling purposes. Basically, I probably shouldn’t think too hard while watching this sci-fi /fantasy. — Fred

Matt Roush: Thinking and La Brea, never the twain should meet. This is about as mindless a show as I can imagine, and I will only surmise that the cheesy CGI saber-tooth tigers got a load of the scripts and decided they all had better things to do. Seriously, though (but not really), this week’s episode is more of a precursor of the Ice Age to come, one of many storms that stoner anthropology expert Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) predicts will assail them during their time Down Under. Also in this episode, characters mention the saber-tooth threat as they go off on another expedition, but the storm seems to have kept the beasts at bay. Sadly, though, not the humans.

Shouldn’t These “Guests” Be Regulars?

Question: Why on Blue Bloods are Gregory Jbara (Garrett), Steve Schirripa (Anthony) Robert Clohessy (Sid), and Abigail Hawk (Baker) always listed as “Guest Starring” in the opening titles? They are as much an integral part of the cast as are the Reagans and appear in almost every episode. — JP, Colorado

Matt Roush: No disrespect intended, these are what are known as “recurring regulars,” and it’s more contractual than anything else to separate what is seen as the core cast from the supporting characters who may or may not be in every episode. (I’d suggest a more appropriate credit would be “also starring.”) This is a different distinction from when someone like Heather Locklear was credited as “special guest star” on Melrose Place, which was more a way of noting that she was actually first among equals in that ensemble cast.

Will a Transplanted SEAL Team Lose Its Following?

Question: Do you think SEAL Team will still have the following it had at CBS? I know for one I can’t afford to go to an expensive streaming channel. The people I have talked to aren’t able to afford it either. I think CBS is doing a disservice to its loyal watchers. — CT

Matt Roush: I won’t argue the last point, as that is a widely held opinion, and the way they handled the transition was particularly painful for longtime fans. But we’ll probably never know just who and how many have chosen to follow the military drama from broadcast to the streaming universe. Streamers rarely reveal viewing or ratings intel unless they have Squid Game-level numbers to brag about. From the perspective of ViacomCBS, which like the rest of the industry sees streaming as the future (if not the present), if the show helps bring a significant number of new subscribers to the service (at varying price levels), it will be seen as a win.

Y Did FX Drop This Show So Soon?

Question: I was sad to read in your column that FX on Hulu’s Y: The Last Man had been canceled. In my opinion, it was a cut above the usual dramas we’re offered. The D.C. antics were somewhat forgettable, but the away-from-D.C. plots were pretty well done. I do have one argument with the plot: So all the males died, but why then are the cities as well as the countryside nearly deserted? There should still be 150 million or so women in the country. It’s not like in the various zombie apocalypses where a big majority of all people would have died. — D.P.

Matt Roush: I was kind of curious about that as well, and often felt the series would have been at least as interesting if the sudden absence of men hadn’t sent the world into a dystopia. Personally, maybe because I’m such a huge Diane Lane fan, I found the intrigues within the government mostly fascinating, while my issue with the more picaresque adventures in the world beyond had a lot to do with why of all men a doofus like Yorick was the one that was spared. This Hollywood Reporter story by the great Lesley Goldberg lays out the complicated reasons why FX dropped the troubled and long-delayed production, and maybe there’s a chance it could be revived. Though the longer time passes, I wouldn’t count on it.

And Finally …

Question: Why do several shows disappear for a week or two when it isn’t a holiday or any other programs interfere? — Rindy

Matt Roush: Very few network shows, unless they’re of limited duration, are able to run straight through without an occasional week off or repeat. In some cases, shows took a quick Halloween break for specials or opted not to put new episodes up against the World Series. But if this is happening earlier in the season than usual, and that seems to be the case, I’d bet (though I haven’t seen stats to back it up) that it has something to do with how much longer it currently takes, and at a higher cost, to produce shows under Covid restrictions. For the time being, we’ll probably have to get used to these hiccups in the schedule.

