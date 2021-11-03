Results: Readers Pick Their Favorite New Show of the Fall TV Season

The fall TV season is in full swing and some new series are resonating with viewers more than others as evidenced by our readers’ poll.

We asked viewers to cast a vote for their favorite new title with a range of options across several networks and genres, including Ordinary Joe, NCIS: Hawai’i, and The 4400.

Ultimately, it was Fox‘s new drama The Big Leap that took the big lead with 34 percent of the 2,532 votes cast. The show earned 864 votes, making it the poll’s top title ahead of NBC‘s Ordinary Joe which received 26 percent with 661 votes. Not far behind is CBS‘s Ghosts which took the third-place spot at 13 percent with 330 votes.

La Brea delivered a solid nine percent with 240 votes, as does CBS’s CSI: Vegas with 134 votes and five percent of the vote, but a drastic drop in numbers begins from that point forward. Leading the pack of the back half is ABC’s The Wonder Years reboot which came in at three percent with 97 votes, followed by FBI: International at three percent with 95 votes.

Despite the NCIS franchise’s big fan base, there’s not too much love for the latest spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i which took in two percent with 70 votes. And trailing behind all other titles so far this season are zero percenters Queens (16 votes), Our Kind of People (13 votes), The 4400 (11 votes), and Legends of the Hidden Temple (3 votes).

In fairness to ABC’s Queens, it’s among one of the most recent series to premiere, so a strong fanbase could follow as it rolls out this fall. What do you think of the results? Did your favorite show take the top spot? Sound off in the comments section, below, and support your favorites by tuning in.