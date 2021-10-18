Which New Fall Shows Could Be Renewed? Which Are We Worried About?

We’re only a few episodes into the 2021-2022 season and two new shows have already been picked up for full seasons. So, we’re taking a look at the ratings and trying to predict what the future holds for the rest of the new fall slate.

So far, CBS has ordered full seasons for two of its procedural dramas in already-established franchises, FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai’i, among the most-watched new series of the fall. Meanwhile, the top-rated debut is over on NBC (La Brea), and chances are if its ratings hold, good news could be coming.

But what about the rest of the lineup? Which shows may be at risk of being canceled? Which could go either way? Which do we think could be renewed for a second season? Scroll down to take a look at our predictions, using the ratings so far (the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers). (Note: ABC’s Queens and the CW’s 4400 have yet to premiere.)