Which New Fall Shows Could Be Renewed? Which Are We Worried About?

FBI International, The Wonder Years, Ghosts
We’re only a few episodes into the 2021-2022 season and two new shows have already been picked up for full seasons. So, we’re taking a look at the ratings and trying to predict what the future holds for the rest of the new fall slate.

So far, CBS has ordered full seasons for two of its procedural dramas in already-established franchises, FBI: International and NCIS: Hawai’i, among the most-watched new series of the fall. Meanwhile, the top-rated debut is over on NBC (La Brea), and chances are if its ratings hold, good news could be coming.

But what about the rest of the lineup? Which shows may be at risk of being canceled? Which could go either way? Which do we think could be renewed for a second season? Scroll down to take a look at our predictions, using the ratings so far (the key demo among adults 18-49 and total viewers). (Note: ABC’s Queens and the CW’s 4400 have yet to premiere.)

The Cast of The Big Leap
Jean Whiteside/FOX

The Big Leap

Prediction: Could Go Either Way

The Big Leap has lost viewers each week since the premiere (1.47 million).

Average (four episodes): 0.26 rating, 1.368 million viewers

William Petersen as Dr. Gil Grissom, Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle in CSI Vegas
Erik Voake/CBS

CSI: Vegas

Prediction: Likely Season 2 Renewal

CSI‘s return to CBS for Vegas is designed to be a 10-episode season, but chances are the network will keep the show going as long as the new team is a hit (and especially if William Petersen and Jorja Fox stay for another season).

Average (two episodes): 0.44 rating, 4.02 million viewers

Heida Reed, Luke Kleintank, Vinessa Vidotto, Carter Redwood in FBI International
Katalin Vermes/CBS

FBI: International

Prediction: Likely Season 2 Renewal

FBI: International has already been picked up for a full season, and while it lost a few viewers with Episode 4, it has been rising in the key demo since the dip for Episode 2 (0.52 rating, from the premiere’s 0.59). Plus, the all-FBI night seems to be working for CBS.

Average (four episodes): 0.56 rating, 6.05 million viewers

Asher Grodman, Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Richie Moriarty in Ghosts
CBS

Ghosts

Prediction: Probable Full-Season Pickup and Season 2 Renewal

After airing the first two episodes back-to-back (0.56 rating, 5.52 million viewers), Ghosts was then up in its second week (0.61, 5.27 million viewers).

Average (three episodes in two weeks): 0.58 rating, 5.44 million viewers

Jack Martin as Josh Harris, Natalie Zea as Eve Harris, Chiké Okonkwo as Ty Coleman in La Brea
Sarah Enticknap/NBC

La Brea

Prediction: Likely Full-Season Pickup

La Brea is the top-rated new show this fall (so far), and while it was down with Episode 2, it was steady with Episode 3.

Average (three episodes): 0.68 rating, 5.50 million viewers

Cristela Alonzo in Legends of the Hidden Temple
Adam Rose/The CW

Legends of the Hidden Temple

Prediction: High Risk of Cancellation

The CW’s new version of the kids’ show was up week to week, but it still only brought in 260,000 viewers in its second week.

Average (two episodes): 0.09 rating, 0.26 million viewers

Jason Antoon, Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Yasmine Al-Bustami in NCIS Hawaii
Zack Dougan/CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i

Prediction: Likely Season 2 Renewal

The latest NCIS spinoff has dipped each week since its premiere (0.51 rating, 6.58 million viewers) but it’s already scored a full-season pickup and the franchise has been very successful for CBS. (Plus, the network may take into account how much longer NCIS will continue on without Mark Harmon.)

Average (four episodes): 0.48 rating, 5.74 million viewers

James Wolk as Joe Kimbreau in Ordinary Joe
Fernando Decillis/NBC

Ordinary Joe

Prediction: Could Go Either Way

Ordinary Joe dipped after its premiere (0.52 rating, 3.85 million viewers), but it was up from Episode 3 (0.33, 2.63) to Episode 4 (0.45, 2.94).

Average (four episodes): 0.42 rating, 3.026 million viewers

Yaya DaCosta in Our Kind of People
Brownie Harris/FOX

Our Kind of People

Prediction: Could Go Either Way

Our Kind of People has lost viewers each week since the premiere (1.65 million), and we don’t think the break for the World Series is going to help.

Average (four episodes): 0.33 rating, 1.485 million viewers

The Cast of The Wonder Years
ABC/Matt Sayles

The Wonder Years

Prediction: Probable Full-Season Pickup and Season 2 Renewal

While The Wonder Years is down from its premiere (0.67 rating, 3.23 million viewers), it’s on par with the rest of ABC’s Wednesday comedy lineup.

Average (four episodes): 0.55, 2.771 million viewers

