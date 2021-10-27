People’s Choice Awards 2021: ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Loki’ & More TV Nominees
Who did the fans choose as this year’s People’s Choice Awards nominees? NBC and E! have announced that voting is now open for the awards that celebrate the fans’ picks across movies, television, music, and pop culture. And leading the nominees in the TV categories are This Is Us, Loki, Grey’s Anatomy, Saturday Night Live, WandaVision, Outer Banks, and Ted Lasso.
Voting runs through Wednesday, November 17 at 11:59/10:59c. Fans can either vote online at www.votepca.com or on Twitter. Additionally, votes cast on Turbo Tuesday, November 9 will count twice, equaling up to a maximum of 50 votes per day, per category, per voting method.
The 2021 People’s Choice Awards will air on both NBC and E! for the first time on Tuesday, December 7 at 9/8c from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, CA.
Check out all the nominees in the TV categories below.
The Show of 2021
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Loki
Saturday Night Live
The Bachelor
This Is Us
WandaVision
The Drama Show of 2021
Outer Banks
9-1-1
Cobra Kai
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
The Equalizer
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
The Comedy Show of 2021
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Grown-ish
Never Have I Ever
Only Murders in the Building
Saturday Night Live
Ted Lasso
The Upshaws
Young Rock
The Reality Show of 2021
90 Day Fiancé
Bachelor In Paradise
Below Deck
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Competition Show of 2021
America’s Got Talent
American Idol
Dancing With The Stars
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Bachelorette
The Masked Singer
The Voice
The Male TV Star of 2021
Anthony Mackie, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Tom Hiddleston, Loki
The Female TV Star of 2021
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Kathryn Hahn, WandaVision
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
The Drama TV Star of 2021
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Angela Bassett, 9-1-1
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
The Comedy TV Star of 2021
Andy Samberg, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Dwayne Johnson, Young Rock
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
Yara Shahidi, Grown-ish
The Daytime Talk Show of 2021
Good Morning America
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
TODAY
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2021
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant of 2021
Cody Rigsby, Dancing With the Stars
Gottmik, RuPaul’s Drag Race
JoJo, The Masked Singer
JoJo Siwa, Dancing With the Stars
Katie Thurston, The Bachelorette
Matt James, The Bachelor
Symone, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Wiz Khalifa, The Masked Singer
The Reality TV Star of 2021
Erica Mena, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta
Joe Amabile, Bachelor In Paradise
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Khloé Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
The Bingeworthy Show of 2021
Cobra Kai
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Outer Banks
Sex/Life
Squid Game
Ted Lasso
The White Lotus
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2021
Loki
Lucifer
La Brea
Shadow and Bone
Superman and Lois
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
The Flash
WandaVision