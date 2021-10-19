The ‘La Brea’ Love Triangle Just Got a Lot More Complicated (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for La Brea Episode 4 “The New Arrival.”]

If you thought the La Brea love triangle — Eve (Natalie Zea) and Gavin (Eoin Macken) were married, she got involved with his best friend Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez), no one believed Gavin about his visions that turned out to be the world where she and others landed after falling through a sinkhole — was complicated before, “The New Arrival” takes it to a new level.

Levi survived his plane crashing through the green light at the bottom of the sinkhole and falling into 10,000 BC. The plane, however, isn’t in the best condition, as he, Eve, her son Josh (Jack Martin), and other survivors discover when they find it in a field. An engine went out before he went through that light, and the right engine compressor is dead. The parts won’t be invented for another 12,000 years.

But with Eve and Gavin now separated (both in terms of their relationship and by time) and Levi in the past with Eve, will that romance be rekindled? (This is TV: romance is going to happen.) Well, it looks like things may be headed in that direction, at first. Levi shoots a significant look in Eve’s direction when Scott (Rohan Mirchandaney) questions his decision to fly through the sinkhole knowing he’d likely be unable to communicate with the present. Then he doesn’t give Eve her wedding ring Gavin dug up and asked him to pass along.

“I’m not sure what I was more nervous about: flying into a sinkhole or seeing you,” Levi says when he and Eve get a moment together. She confesses that she thought about calling him a couple weeks ago and left Gavin. “After you left, I really tried to make it work. I just kept waiting for the day he’d finally be there for us again. I guess I realized it was just never going to happen,” she explains.

That’s when Levi tells her everything he hasn’t yet: Gavin’s been a rock for their daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and is why Levi’s there now. His visions are real. And he found her wedding ring. “I just want to get home and tell him I’m sorry,” Eve tells Levi after she’s had some time to think about everything. There’s one more thing, he reveals: Gavin knows about them.

But maybe Eve doesn’t have to wait to get home to talk to Gavin, because her ex-husband is on his own journey up top. He and Izzy track down scientist Dr. Sophia Nathan (Virginie Laverdure) and her colleague, Dr. Rebecca Aldridge, from another sinkhole, the Mojave incident (the fourth! incident). Gavin tells them he knows Levi is alive after having another vision, and they inform him that the La Brea sinkhole is the only one to the past (the others have closed). But Levi’s plane going through the green light caused an earthquake, and the government won’t risk that happening again.

Fortunately, Rebecca has designed a plane just like the one Levi flew, with a few modifications. She and Sophia were part of the team that investigated the Mojave incident, and the light closed before their exploratory crew could return. Rebecca promised herself if she ever got the chance to get back there, she’d be ready to go after the crew. Their pilot has backed out, however, meaning they want Gavin to fly the plane. “You came here looking for a way to save your family. This is it,” Rebecca tells him. Where better to hash out complicated romantic entanglements than 10,000 BC on a rescue mission? Share your pick in this love triangle in our poll below.

Meanwhile, the survivors who stayed back at the camp in 10,000 BC run into a major problem: one of them is killed (likely electrocution, Jon Seda‘s Samuel says). Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos) found him, and she goes against her sister’s orders and tells Ty (Chiké Okonkwo) and Marybeth (Karina Logue) she saw an old man (the one from the premiere) coming towards her, but then he just left. He had a handprint on his back … just like is above the gate of a settlement Eve, Levi, and the others trace some sort of signal to. Uh-oh?

