‘DWTS’: Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby Return to Ballroom After Contracting COVID (VIDEO)

Cheryl Burke and Cody Rigsby are out of quarantine and back together for rehearsals ahead of this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Both stars contracted breakthrough cases of COVID-19 over the past month, with Burke first testing positive in late August and her dance partner Rigsby testing positive just four days later. It meant that the pair had to miss last week’s episode of DWTS while they quarantined in their respective homes; instead, they danced remotely.

However, DWTS pro Burke and her Peloton instructor partner have now reunited, joining each other over the weekend to rehearse for the show’s upcoming Disney week. “Reunited and it feels so good!” Burke captioned a photo that shows the dancer wearing Minnie Mouse ears and Rigsby in a Goofy hat.

In a follow-up post, Burke shared a video praising Rigsby for his efforts, including how he practiced his upcoming dance at home. “I’m so proud of my amazing partner, @codyrigsby !” she wrote. “This week has been insane, but we are so excited to hit the ballroom again tomorrow night!

Last week, Burke confirmed that she would be dancing live with Rigsby in this week’s episode after completing her quarantine. “I have been officially cleared. I am back to normal. No more quarantine for me,” she said in an Instagram video. “Unfortunately, Cody is still in quarantine, but he will be back in Los Angeles starting Friday, which means we can technically dance on both Monday and Tuesday.”

She continued: “I’m grateful that we’re healthy. Thank you guys for all your support over the past week-and-a-half or ten days. It’s been truly an emotional rollercoaster, but wouldn’t have been able to get through it without all of you guys and all of your support.”

Burke and Rigsby received an 18 out of 30 from the judges last week for their remote routine. Speaking to the Pretty Messed Up podcast the next day, Burke said that they “kind of got screwed by the judges” and that Rigsby deserved “extra credit” due to the circumstances of the dance.

