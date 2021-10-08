Who Is Your Early Favorite to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30? (POLL)

Three episodes into Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars and the competition is as intense as ever! With two couples eliminated from the ballroom, 13 celebrities will continue to dance with their professional partners for a shot of winning the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy

Going from one themed episode into another, the show’s beloved Disney Night will return next week for a special two-night event, with Monday’s episode themed around Disney Heroes and Tuesday night around Disney Villains.

More stiff competition awaits

Amanda & Alan

Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten have been at the head of the pack all season, having tied for the highest scores of the night in Episodes 2 and 3. As a former Broadway dancer, Kloots has a leg up on other contestants, but will her dance background be enough to keep her at the forefront of the competition?

Iman & Daniella

After a lackluster score in Episode 3, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach rebounded and escaped the second elimination of the season thanks to viewer votes. Shumpert’s underlying potential and a new passion for dance have been enough to keep fans seeking his return, but will that be enough for him to make it to the end?

JoJo & Jenna

JoJo Siwa’s first dance of the season with partner Jenna Johnson has become a hit with over two million views on YouTube. While those with strong dance backgrounds are more likely to succeed in the competition, that doesn’t mean Siwa has the win in the bag. Still, the pair is currently tied with Amanda and Alan for the highest number of points. Could they go on to become the show’s first same-sex pair to win?

Kenya & Brandon

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore surprised judges with her poise and grace on the dance floor alongside partner Brandon Armstrong. Despite earning decent scores over the past three episodes, the pair landed in the bottom two during Episode 3, but were saved by the judges’ vote. Will they be able to make it through next week’s episode?

Brian & Sharna

Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have brought their romance to the dance floor, but it hasn’t saved them from receiving some of the lowest scores of the season. Though they were saved by viewer votes in Episode 3, the judges made it clear that they need to step up their game to remain in the running.

Melora & Artem

By receiving consistently positive scores over the past three episodes, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev have cemented themselves as one of the most solid pairs of the season. After Episode 3 revealed the pair’s stressful times during rehearsals, viewers may wonder if the pressure for perfection may get to Hardin’s head. Can she shake off the stress and make it to the finale?

Melanie & Gleb

Melanie C‘s uplifting girl power has earned her and partner Gleb Savchenko solid scores throughout the season thus far. As another contestant who strives for perfection, she was a little let down after the pair earned their lowest score of the season in Episode 3. They’re one of the strongest couples on the floor, but as the going gets tougher, so must they.

Jimmie & Emma

Another couple in the middle of the pack, Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater earned their first 8 of the season last week, but still faced their fair share of critiques from the judges. With plenty of room for improvement, the country singing star and his partner gained lots of votes from viewers who love how he puts his heart into every dance.

Olivia & Val

Arguably the biggest surprise of the season so far for both judges and viewers has been Olivia Jade’s strong danceability, as she looks effortless alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The pair has managed to stay near the top of the leaderboard throughout the season, showing no signs of slowing down.

Cody & Cheryl

Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke only made it through one regular episode before COVID shook things up. The past two episodes saw the pair judged on pre-recorded rehearsal footage and performing separately from their homes. Despite earning the lowest score of Episode 3, they were saved by viewers, but will COVID continue to hurt their chances?

Suni & Sasha

As Suni Lee stated in the season premiere, her gymnastics background doesn’t guarantee her success in the competition. However, she has managed to pull off three amazing performances with partner Sasha Farber, proving she will do whatever it takes to add the Mirror Ball Trophy to her 3 Olympic medals.

Matt & Lindsay

The Bachelor star Matt James has given viewers some of the most memorable (and least-clothed) performances of the season with partner Lindsay Arnold. Having improved upon his first dance of the season, he has yet to escape negative comments from the judges, no matter how much they love watching him rip his shirt off.

The Miz & Witney

After conquering the WWE ring, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has his eye on dominating the dance floor with partner Witney Carson. Though the pair still earns their fair share of critiques, they managed to receive a well-earned 7 from Len during Episode 3. Will the couple continue their good luck streak through next week?

