Who Is Your Early Favorite to Win ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 30? (POLL)

Paige Strout
Comments
Dancing With the Stars Season 30 cast
ABC/Christopher Willard

Three episodes into Season 30 of Dancing With the Stars and the competition is as intense as ever! With two couples eliminated from the ballroom, 13 celebrities will continue to dance with their professional partners for a shot of winning the coveted Mirror Ball Trophy

Going from one themed episode into another, the show’s beloved Disney Night will return next week for a special two-night event, with Monday’s episode themed around Disney Heroes and Tuesday night around Disney Villains.

More stiff competition awaits, so now is the time to vote below for which DWTS couple you think will make it through to the Season 30 finale!

Amanda & Alan

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30, Amanda Kloots, Alan Bersten

ABC/Christopher WillardALAN BERSTEN, AMANDA KLOOTS

Amanda Kloots and partner Alan Bersten have been at the head of the pack all season, having tied for the highest scores of the night in Episodes 2 and 3. As a former Broadway dancer, Kloots has a leg up on other contestants, but will her dance background be enough to keep her at the forefront of the competition?

Iman & Daniella

'Dancing with the Stars' Season 30, Iman Shumpert, Daniella Karagach

ABC/Christopher Willard

After a lackluster score in Episode 3, Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach rebounded and escaped the second elimination of the season thanks to viewer votes. Shumpert’s underlying potential and a new passion for dance have been enough to keep fans seeking his return, but will that be enough for him to make it to the end?

JoJo & Jenna

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 3, JoJo Siwa, Jenna Johnson

ABC/Christopher Willard

JoJo Siwa’s first dance of the season with partner Jenna Johnson has become a hit with over two million views on YouTube. While those with strong dance backgrounds are more likely to succeed in the competition, that doesn’t mean Siwa has the win in the bag. Still, the pair is currently tied with Amanda and Alan for the highest number of points. Could they go on to become the show’s first same-sex pair to win?

Kenya & Brandon

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, Kenya Moore, Brandon Armstrong

ABC/Christopher Willard

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore surprised judges with her poise and grace on the dance floor alongside partner Brandon Armstrong. Despite earning decent scores over the past three episodes, the pair landed in the bottom two during Episode 3, but were saved by the judges’ vote. Will they be able to make it through next week’s episode?

Brian & Sharna

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 3, Brian Austin Green, Sharna Burgess

ABC/Christopher Willard

Real-life couple Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess have brought their romance to the dance floor, but it hasn’t saved them from receiving some of the lowest scores of the season. Though they were saved by viewer votes in Episode 3, the judges made it clear that they need to step up their game to remain in the running.

Melora & Artem

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 3, Melora Hardin, Artem Chigvintsev

ABC/Christopher Willard

By receiving consistently positive scores over the past three episodes, Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev have cemented themselves as one of the most solid pairs of the season. After Episode 3 revealed the pair’s stressful times during rehearsals, viewers may wonder if the pressure for perfection may get to Hardin’s head. Can she shake off the stress and make it to the finale?

Melanie & Gleb

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, Melanie C, Gleb Savchenko

ABC/Christopher Willard

Melanie C‘s uplifting girl power has earned her and partner Gleb Savchenko solid scores throughout the season thus far. As another contestant who strives for perfection, she was a little let down after the pair earned their lowest score of the season in Episode 3. They’re one of the strongest couples on the floor, but as the going gets tougher, so must they.

Jimmie & Emma

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, Jimmie Allen, Emma Slater

ABC/Christopher Willard

Another couple in the middle of the pack, Jimmie Allen and Emma Slater earned their first 8 of the season last week, but still faced their fair share of critiques from the judges. With plenty of room for improvement, the country singing star and his partner gained lots of votes from viewers who love how he puts his heart into every dance.

Olivia & Val

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, Olivia Jade, Val Chmerkovskiy

ABC/Christopher Willard

Arguably the biggest surprise of the season so far for both judges and viewers has been Olivia Jade’s strong danceability, as she looks effortless alongside partner Val Chmerkovskiy. The pair has managed to stay near the top of the leaderboard throughout the season, showing no signs of slowing down.

Cody & Cheryl

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, Cody Rigsby, Cheryl Burke

ABC/Eric McCandless

Cody Rigsby and partner Cheryl Burke only made it through one regular episode before COVID shook things up. The past two episodes saw the pair judged on pre-recorded rehearsal footage and performing separately from their homes. Despite earning the lowest score of Episode 3, they were saved by viewers, but will COVID continue to hurt their chances?

Suni & Sasha

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, Suni Lee, Sasha Farber

ABC/Christopher Willard

As Suni Lee stated in the season premiere, her gymnastics background doesn’t guarantee her success in the competition. However, she has managed to pull off three amazing performances with partner Sasha Farber, proving she will do whatever it takes to add the Mirror Ball Trophy to her 3 Olympic medals.

Matt & Lindsay

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, Matt James, Lindsay Arnold

ABC/Christopher Willard

The Bachelor star Matt James has given viewers some of the most memorable (and least-clothed) performances of the season with partner Lindsay Arnold. Having improved upon his first dance of the season, he has yet to escape negative comments from the judges, no matter how much they love watching him rip his shirt off.

The Miz & Witney

'Dancing With the Stars' Season 30, The Miz, Whitney Carson

ABC/Christopher Willard

After conquering the WWE ring, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin has his eye on dominating the dance floor with partner Witney Carson. Though the pair still earns their fair share of critiques, they managed to receive a well-earned 7 from Len during Episode 3. Will the couple continue their good luck streak through next week?

