‘Dancing With the Stars’: Cody Rigsby Tests Positive For Covid Days After Cheryl Burke (VIDEO)

Just days after Cheryl Burke tested positive for COVID-19, her Dancing With the Stars partner Cody Rigsby has also come down with the virus, putting the pair’s place on the show in jeopardy.

The Peloton fitness instructor announced his diagnosis on Instagram, writing, “While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for Covid-19. To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support, and I’ll be back as soon as I am ready.”

Rigsby, who rose to fame throughout the pandemic with his popular home workout routines, also shared details of his symptoms in an accompanying video. “I have tested positive for Covid again, the second time this year,” he said. “I right now have really mild symptoms — congestion, little bit of a headache, cough — but in comparison to when I had Covid earlier this year, it is night and day, so that must be the vaccine and the antibodies working.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cody Rigsby (@codyrigsby)

When it comes to what this means for his spot on the ABC reality competition, Rigsby is unsure. “As far as my fate on Dancing With the Stars, we are still trying to figure that out right now, so please be patient with that answer,” he explained.

Rigsby’s dance partner Burke also tested positive over the past weekend and entered quarantine as of Monday. “I just hope I didn’t spread it. For those of you who don’t think Covid is a real thing, it’s f***ing real, dude,” Burke said in an Instagram video, where she also confirmed she was fully vaccinated.

Some of Rigsby’s Season 30 co-stars sent him positive vibes via social media, including contestant Olivia Jade, who wrote, “Sending you some good energy love! XO.”

DWTS pro Jenna Johnson Chmerkovskiy also sent her well wishes, writing, “Codyyyyyyy!!!! No!!! Sending you love and healing energy.”

Fellow Season 30 competitors Amanda Kloots and Mike “The Miz” Mizanin also commented. “Get well bud,” wrote Mizanin, while Kloots sent good vibes to both Rigsby and Burke. “WE MISS YOU BOTH!!!! Get well and get back to the ballroom please!” she said.

Despite Burke’s absence on this week’s episode, she and Rigsby were still able to be judged based on a filmed rehearsal performance. As a result, the couple survived the vote and moved on in the competition. However, now that both are quarantining, it is unclear what will happen moving forward.

Dancing With the Stars, Mondays, 8/7c, ABC