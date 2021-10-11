‘The Voice’ Battles Begin: Watch 6 Must-See Performances From Night 1 (VIDEO)

The Voice‘s Season 21 Battles are finally here as the second round of the competition kicked off on NBC.

During Night 1 of the event, coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton were forced to pit their own team members against one another to see who would move on to the Knockouts. Helping prepare the hopefuls for the Battles are Battle Advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

See how their guidance helped influence the night’s must-see performances in our recap roundup, below.

Bella DeNapoli & Katie Rae sing Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer’s “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)”

Bella DeNapoli & Katie Rae absolutely slay this iconic song by Donna Summer & @BarbraStreisand. 🌟 #VoiceBattles #TeamAriana pic.twitter.com/WuksxCfhkC — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 12, 2021

First up were Team Ariana’s Bella and Katie who met with their coach and advisor Kristin Chenoweth for a rehearsal of their performance. When it was finally time to enter the spotlight, both singers blew Ariana away. The coach was torn on who to pick as the Battle winner, but ultimately it was Katie — though Ariana retained both competitors by using her save for Bella.

KJ Jennings & Samuel Harness perform Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer”

Team Legend’s KJ and Samuel were surprised by their advisor Camila Cabello, who snuck up on them during rehearsals to practice with coach John Legend. Along with sharing stories about how Camila made the song with her now-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, she and John advised that Samuel take time to shine. Ultimately, the advice worked for the performance, because Samuel came out victorious. Sadly, with no one to steal or save her, KJ was sent packing.

Girl Named Tom & Kinsey Rose sing Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road”

Team Kelly’s trio and country singer Kinsey met with their coach and Battle Advisor Jason Aldean to rehearse for their rendition of the Eagles’ “Seven Bridges Road.” Following their Battle performance, Kelly was conflicted about picking a winner, but she went with her gut to keep Girl Named Tom. Thankfully, it wasn’t the end of the line for Kinsey Rose as Kelly bid to save the singer — and John, Blake, and Ariana all put bids in to steal the performer. In the end, Kinsey stuck with her original coach, rejoining Team Kelly.

The Joy Reunion & Peedy Chavis perform Three Dog Night’s “Joy to the World”

The Joy Reunion & Peedy Chavis teamed up for an amazing performance. 💥 #VoiceBattles #TeamBlake pic.twitter.com/g5HpIBqCAf — The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) October 12, 2021

Team Blake’s young Peedy and trio The Joy Reunion were more than thrilled to rehearse with their Battle Advisor Dierks Bentley. While it was a tough call following a showstopping performance, Blake ultimately picked Peedy as the Battle winner. Sadly, no one saved or stole The Joy Reunion, sending the hopefuls packing.

David Vogel & Chavon Rodgers sing Fall Out Boy’s “Sugar, We’re Goin Down”

Ariana assigned her team members a Fall Out Boy favorite, making for an interesting audition with Battle Advisor Kristin Chenoweth. The rehearsal also introduced viewers to Chavon Rodgers, who wasn’t featured during the Blind Auditions episodes but made it through to the Battles offscreen. Hailing from Oklahoma, he connected with fellow native Chenoweth. Sadly, it was a short-lived experience for Chavon, who went home after David was crowned the Battle winner.

Jershika Maple & Jeremy Rosado perform Justin Bieber’s “Hold On”

Team Kelly ended the night with a bang as Jeremy and Jershika spent time prepping their performance with Battle Advisor Jason Aldean. The powerhouse singers were advised to keep their booming vocals restrained in the early part of their performance in order to pack a bigger punch towards the latter half. This advice definitely came in handy for the Battle, during which Jeremy came out on top as the victor, but John and Ariana both put bids in to steal Jershika for a second chance in the competition. Who will she go with? Fans will have to wait until the next episode.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC