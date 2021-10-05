‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions: Coaches Pick Their Final Team Members on Night 6 (VIDEO)

The Blind Auditions for Season 21 of The Voice are coming to a close as the coaches select their final team members during Night 6.

Down to the wire on filling up their teams, coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Ariana Grande, and Blake Shelton gave each hopeful careful consideration when deciding to turn their chairs in this pivotal episode. Below, see how the evening went with this full breakdown of must-see moments.

Aaron Hines sings Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

At 28, this singer from San Antonio, Texas, has been largely inspired by John Legend over the years as he recalled singing tunes from the coach for his first talent show as well as at weddings. Growing up in the church, Aaron’s love for music stemmed from his experiences there as well as from encouragement his mother gave him. When she was diagnosed with breast cancer, music helped them both cope. Now in remission, Aaron’s mother was rooting him on from the virtual sidelines as he took to The Voice stage. Earing a coveted four-chair turn, Aaron picked Team Kelly for his next step in the competition.

KCK3 performs Ariana Grande’s “no tears left to cry”

Kyla, Chelsea, and Kaitlynn make up this sister trio from Brandon, Mississippi. As third-generation performers, their talent is undeniable. Thankfully, Ariana agreed, giving the girls a final spot on her team for the season.

Tommy Edwards sings Train’s “Drops of Jupiter”

Hailing from Bigfork, Montana, this 27-year-old hopeful loves his home state where it’s a requirement to be a fly fisher. Married with two daughters, Tommy was inspired to perform based on his own father’s love for music and the pair perform together on weekends. Tommy’s onstage presence and performance ultimately impressed Blake giving him the final spot on the coach’s team.

Shadale performs Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like”

This 29-year-old competitor from Douglasville, Georgia, grew up pretending she was singing in studios and ultimately went on to pursue musical theater and traveled around the globe with a gospel group. During her travels, Shadale, got pregnant and ultimately returned home to raise her daughter, working a delivery person during the week and performing at corporate events on the weekends. With some good luck wishes from her daughter and parents, she took to The Voice stage for a successful Blind Audition. After Kelly and John both turned their chairs, Shadale opted for Team Legend’s final spot.

Parker McKay sings Niall Horan’s “Slow Hands”

When she was growing up, 29-year-old Parker loved musical theater and was really close with her mother who drove her to her first audition when she was 17. Encouraged by her parents, Parker moved to Nashville where she still resides now, and began pursuing country music. Deciding the genre wasn’t for her, Parker ended up exploring pop music. Meanwhile, her mother was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia after she began acting out of the ordinary. Despite her declining state, Parker’s mom was able to acknowledge her daughter’s upcoming audition before she traveled to Los Angeles. Sadly, she died right before Parker left for the Blind Auditions. As Parker’s father encouraged his daughter virtually, he told her that her mother was looking down on her and that was proven as she earned the final spot on Team Kelly.

Now that the Blind Auditions are over, who will make it through the next round of the competition? Tune into the Battles as they kick off in the show’s next episode.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC