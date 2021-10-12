‘The Voice’ Battles: 6 Must-See Moments From Night 2 (VIDEO)

The Season 21 contestants continued to go head-to-head during Night 2 on The Voice‘s Battle Rounds on NBC.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, Ariana Grande, John Legend, and Blake Shelton guided their team members along with Battle Advisors Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake). Below, see how their training came together on stage when the competitors went up against each other in the night’s Battles.

Below, we’re breaking down everything from Monday’s cliffhanger to the night’s top moments.

Jershika Maple Makes a Choice

After losing her battle against Team Kelly member Jeremy Rosado, both Ariana and John put bids in to steal Jershika for their own teams. While Monday’s episode left viewers hanging, this Tuesday’s installment revealed her choice. Following some persuasion, Jershika chose to go with John and Team Legend.

Lana Scott & Hailey Green perform Maren Morris’ “Girl”

Team Blake’s singers met their Battle Advisor Dierks Bentley and coach Blake Shelton for a rehearsal that included some sound advice. Both Dierks and Blake advised that Lana get a little more laid back so both she and Hailey can shine properly. This lesson came in handy as both women blew the coaches away during their Battle leaving Blake with a tough decision. Ultimately, Blake chose Hailey as the Battle winner but saved Lana from going home, keeping her on his team moving forward.

Quick Performances

Team Blake’s Libianca and Tommy Edwards went head-to-head with The Weeknd’s “Save Your Tears (Remix)” during their battle. While we didn’t get a chance to check out the rehearsal segment, the performers got a helping hand from their coach and Dierks behind-the-scenes. Ultimately, Tommy was sent packing as Blake selected Libianca as the Battle winner.

Team Kelly’s Carolina Alonso and Xavier Cornell also took to the stage without showing off their rehearsal session with Jason Aldean. Together, they performed Kali Uchis’ “telepatía.” In the end, Kelly picked Xavier as the winner, and Carolina was sent home after no coaches stole her.

Katherine Ann Mohler & Vaughn Mugol sing Nelly & Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma”

Team Ariana’s singers met with Battle Advisor Kristin Chenoweth for a lovefest of a rehearsal as Katherine and Vaughn took on the Nelly and Kelly Rowland tune. Their dynamic in rehearsals translated to stage extremely well, making Ariana’s decision that much harder. In the end, Katherine came out victorious as the Battle winner, and sadly Vaughn was sent home.

Samara Brown & Brittany Bree perform Aretha Franklin’s “Something He Can Feel”

Team Legend’s powerhouse performers Samara and Brittany were eager to rehearse with their Battle Advisor Camila Cabello. During the session, the women worked through their version of Aretha Franklin’s song making for a strong Battle once they hit the stage. Brittany was crowned the Battle winner, but no one was ready to see Samara leave as John, Ariana, and Kelly all hit their buttons. Ultimately, she went with the save, choosing to continue her journey with Team Legend.

Stay tuned for more head-to-head performances as the Battle Rounds continue on The Voice.

The Voice, Season 21, Mondays and Tuesdays, 8/7c, NBC